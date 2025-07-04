Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: miles morales, spider-man

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #35 Preview: Ares Invades, Miles Mobilizes

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #35 hits stores Wednesday as the God War erupts in Brooklyn! Can Miles and his team of demigods stop Ares' ancient rampage?

Article Summary Miles Morales: Spider-Man #35 hits stores July 9th, featuring the God War erupting in Brooklyn

Miles and his team of demigods face off against Ares' destructive rampage to save New York

Spider-God Anansi's deception is revealed, unveiling the true cause of this ancient blood feud

GOD WAR'S (ANCIENT) SECRETS REVEALED! The flames of the GOD WAR engulf Brooklyn – and Miles Morales rallies his band of demigods, misfits and (one) Hulk (?) to save New York from Ares' destructive onslaught! But Spider-God Anansi's deceived even his own champion by keeping the true cause of this primordial blood feud under wraps – UNTIL NOW!

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #35

by Cody Ziglar & Marco Renna, cover by Federico Vicentini

GOD WAR'S (ANCIENT) SECRETS REVEALED! The flames of the GOD WAR engulf Brooklyn – and Miles Morales rallies his band of demigods, misfits and (one) Hulk (?) to save New York from Ares' destructive onslaught! But Spider-God Anansi's deceived even his own champion by keeping the true cause of this primordial blood feud under wraps – UNTIL NOW!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.17"H x 0.07"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 09, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620483003511

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620483003516 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #35 SIMONE DI MEO VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620483003521 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #35 LOGAN LUBERA 5-PART CONNECTING VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620483003531 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #35 PERE PEREZ RETROVISION VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620483003541 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #35 PACO MEDINA VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

