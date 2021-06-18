Milestone Compendium One – 1300 Pages Of Classic Milestone Comics

Milestone Compendium One, is to be a softcover collection from DC Comics with more than 1,300 pages of classic Milestone stories, collecting the debut story arcs of Blood Syndicate, Hardware, Static, Icon, Xombi, and Shadow Cabinet from the original Milestone creative teams, and will be published in September. Milestone Media was founded in 1993 by Denys Cowan, Michael Davis, Dwayne McDuffie and Derek T. Dingle noting that minorities were severely underrepresented in American comics, and wished to address this. All Milestone titles were set in a continuity dubbed the Dakotaverse, referring to the fictional midwestern city of Dakota in which most of the early Milestone stories were set. In 2008, DC Comics executive editor Dan DiDio announced that the Milestone Universe and characters would be revived and merged into the DC Universe proper, including Static joining the Teen Titans; Static, Icon, and Rocket appearing in the Young Justice TV series and the Shadow Cabinet appearing in Justice League of America. An ongoing series starring Static was included in the initial 2011 launch of the New 52, but was cancelled after six issues. Recently a Milestone was revived at DC Comics from Reginald Hudlin, Denys Cowan, and Derek Dingle – though not Michael Davis and that returning titles would include Milestone featuring Icon and Rocket, a new Static series, Duo based on the character Xombi, Earth-M, and Love Army. The line was finally revived in Milestone Returns #0 in September 2020, with the new Static Season One series published last week and Hardware Season One to come.

Blood Syndicate are a loose affiliation of super-powered individuals brought together by circumstance as a gang, the surviving remnants of multiple street gangs who had gained superpowers in the so-called Big Bang, and decided to use them for a greater purpose. Hardware told the story of Curt Metcalf is a genius inventor working for a crime boss, but who uses a variety of high-tech gadgets to fight organised crime, including his own employer. Static is the story of a teenager with electrical powers trying to be a superhero and help his family. Icon, is a Superman parallel about an alien who has been living on Earth for almost two centuries and the young superhero Rocket who discovers his true identity as the superhero Icon. Xombi was a Korean-American scientist named David Kim from West Orange, New Jersey. He developed a nanotechnological virus capable of extensive tissue regeneration. These turned Kim into a potentially immortal, technologically enhanced human being. This embroiled him in the affairs of various races of supernatural beings that secretly lived among humanity for millennia, known collectively as the shadow worlds. Shadow Cabinet was a comic about a secret organization of superhuman beings acting to protect the world by neutralizing potential threats while they are still relatively harmless – "to save humanity from itself, no matter what that requires". Milestone Compendium One will be published in September. The "One" suggests it may collect the entirety of the Milestone line, given the chance.