Milestone DC Universe History Sold Out, Goes To 2nd Print... Allegedly

Bleeding Cool covered the release of The New History Of The DC Universe: The Dakota Incident. How it was commissioned and published after folk noticed the Mark Waid-written The New History Of The DC Universe series mentioned the Milestone characters in passing, but that they had disappeared, and no one had heard of them. Which is how Milestone fans and creators were feeling. The book came together and rewrote the history of the Milestone Universe, tying it into The Supermen Project and other recently established DC Universe historical details, while making the Big Bang mass murder and power-enabling event a deliberate, rather than accidental, act.

But it was just the one Milestone book, and much was made online that if the book did well, it might make for more Milestone content being published by DC. There were a few issues along the way. Understandably, given the speed of creation, the book slipped a couple of weeks down the schedule. Then DC published it, free-to-read on the DC Universe Infinity App two weeks early for an unknown reason, which also saw the comic pirated online over a week before publication.

Despite all this, the book made it to the number 10 spot on the Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List for that week. And I hear that the book sold out at Lunar Distribution in five days and that there will be a second printing. DC Comics social media posted "New History of the DC Universe: The Dakota Incident #1 is going back to press! Second Printing details and cover art will follow. Thanks to retailers and readers for the support." Only thing is… the second printing hasn't shown up on Lunar Distribution's listings yet. Did someone forget to press a button?

Spinning out of the pages of New History of the DC Universe, uncover an untold moment in DC history, where a murder leads to an all-out war between the heroes of Dakota City and U.S. government! As their home becomes a battlefield, what must Static, Rocket, and the others sacrifice to keep their loved ones safe? But as heroes fall in the past, the stage is set for their return in the present… On Sale: 2/25/26

So, will we get more Milestone comic books from DC Comics? Depends who wants to make a deal with the devil…

