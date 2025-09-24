Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: DC Universe, milestone, wildstorm

Milestone As Part Of DC Universe New History But No Sign Of Wildstorm

New History of the DC Universe #3 by Mark Waid, Doug Mahnke, and Dan Jurgens, published (eventually) today, goes all in between the events of the Crisis On Infinite Earths with the death of its narrator, Barry Allen, through Final Crisis and his return, and just before Flashpoint, which would end up getting rid of Wally West. A lot to cram in, but enough for two pages to integrate the events of the Milestone Universe into the new history of the DC Universe.

Making the Bang Babies as much a part and parcel of the DC Universe than anything that came before or after it.

Mysteriously disappeared? Or were they cancelled by DC Comics? While the events behind a similar initiative in terms of new heroes from DC Comics with the Bloodlines event and alien intervention creating a bunch of superfolks is brushed over, with a small mention of the only one who made it out with any longevity, Hitman.

And yes, once again, despite spending an awful lot of time integrating the Wildstorm characters into the DC Universe, both with the New 52 and DC Rebirth, everyone from Zealot, to The Authority, to Stormwatch have been utterly written out of continuity. Where as some have been written back in. Issues with the New 52 and the Batman, saw one mention that Damian Wayne was artificially aged by her mother Talia Al Ghul, to fit into the newly truncated timeline, and it hasn't been mentioned since, not even when Jon Kent was aged by the time/space continuum.

Well, it's mentioned again now, even though the New 52 timeline has been done away with and is no longer necessary..

New History of the DC Universe #3 by Mark Waid, Doug Mahnke, and Dan Jurgens is published by DC Comics. today. The final issue, on the 22nd of October, has a lot still to try and make sense of, especially what the Crisis was even about if the JSA and JLA weren't on separate Earths now.

Following the cataclysmic events of Crisis on Infinite Earths, the DC Universe isforever changed. Torches are passed as legacy heroes like Wally West embrace the mantles of their predecessors, heroes like Hal Jordan are tempted by darkness, and the Justice League faces formidable new threats such as Doomsday, Black Hand, and Superboy-Prime. Narrator Barry Allen recaps these events through his return,ending with the cataclysmic Flashpoint!

