Mohale Mashigo & Ig Guara Launch Miles Morales & Moon Girl #1

Lots of comic book news will be dropping courtesy of ComicsPRO's Annual Conference. Some before, some after, some during, Here's a "before". As Marvel follow up on their "Timeless" Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur announced series that was meant to have launched this month. And now is scheduled for June, as Miles Morales and Moon Girl from novelist Mohale Mashigo and Ig Guara.

Moon Girl is back to take the entire Marvel Universe by storm! This summer, Lunella Lafayette – aka Moon Girl – and her trusty T-rex sidekick, Devil Dinosaur will star in a series of new one-shots that will pair the super genius with some of Marvel's biggest heroes. These action-packed adventures will see the fan-favorite hero on a grand tour of the Marvel Universe as she uses her intellect to save the day alongside with the Avengers, the X-Men, and more. With a brand-new solo series on the horizon, these one-shot issues will further cement Moon Girl's prominence in the Marvel mythos while also providing perfect entry points for readers curious to learn more about the young hero. It all kicks off in June's MILES MORALES AND MOON GIRL #1 by acclaimed novelist Mohale Mashigo and artist Ig Guara!

This is how it was originally teased, without Miles Morales and with Devil Dinosaur. And the blanked out credits seem to suggest a different creative team were hired than originally intended. Could Lawrence Fishburne have originally been involved as was suggested? Maybe one day someone will break down and tell us. Those NDAs are probably worthless in court.

MILES MORALES AND MOON GIRL #1

Written by MOHALE MASHIGO

Art by IG GUARA

Cover by ALITHA MARTINEZ

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 6/1