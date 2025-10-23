Posted in: Comics | Tagged: blind bag, Mark Spears

Marks Spears Breaks Blind Bag Record With 362,000 Monsters #8 Orders

Blindbagonomics: Mark Spears has broken his own blind bag sales record, with 362,000 copies ordered of Keenspot's Marks Spears' Monsters #8 Winter Horrorland R.I.P. Blind Bag edition, which makes for 1.3 million copies of Marks Spears' Monsters currently having been printed. This breaks his own blind bag sales record of 350,000 copies previously set last month by the first Mark Spears' Monsters blind bag, placing it among the highest-selling independent comics in history and going up against Invincible: Battle Beast #1 and Batman #1 for the best-selling comic book blind bag to date.

"The eighth chapter in Keenspot's phenomenally popular ongoing MONSTERS series, MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #8 ($5.99, in stores December 17th) is the conclusion to its first story arc "All That Remains." In this issue, a shocking twist emerges that will make you question everything you thought you knew. As a dramatic cliffhanger unfolds and all the monsters unite, who will live, and who will die?

"Every one of the 80+ covers inside the WINTER HORRORLAND R.I.P. BLIND BAG was created by Spears himself—art, writing, story, design and even taking on some of the lettering duties—making this not only a sales milestone but also one of the most ambitious single-creator projects in modern comics. Fans will also be searching for the "25 Days of Krampus Tickets"— twenty-five Golden Ticket redemptions for unique 1-of-1 signed and remarked comics hidden randomly in the pages of MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #8.

"The first Spears blind bag, MARK SPEARS MONSTERS: THE MONSTER & THE WOLF #1 TRICK OR TREAT BLIND BAG which hit stores October 15th, had orders of 350,000 copies and sold out at distributors within days of release. It featured 90 variant covers all by Spears, and they currently dominate Bleeding Cool's Top 10 Weekly Hottest Comics list from Covrprice, based on aftermarket sales, with a whopping 9 of the Top 10 being TRICK OR TREAT BLIND BAG covers. This is another case of Spears breaking his own record, as his MONSTERS covers previously held 5 of the Top 10 slots last year, something never done by another artist.

So far, four of the Halloween bag's thirteen "Unholy Grail" golden tickets have been found. The first one was appropriately discovered in Salem, MA.

