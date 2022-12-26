Molly Felder's Sixth-Grade Superhero In A Wheelchair for 2023

Barbara Gordon may be Batgirl, but she still has to use a wheelchair. Sun-Spider too, with web-powered crutches, and it looks like she'll be coming to the new Spider-Verse movie as well. And now there is The Fantastic Freewheeler…

Back in March, Molly Felder tweeted "So happy to announce that I'll be writing a new graphic novel series for @CapstonePub about a superhero with cerebral palsy, coming in 2023!" And so it has come to be. Sixth-Grade Superhero! is the first title in The Fantastic Freewheeler, the debut graphic novel series written by Molly Felder and drawn by Scott Brown and Yury Guzma. Sixth-Grade Superhero! is the first book in the four book series, with each artist drawing two books each. The series tells the story of Drew Daniels, aka the Fantastic Freewheeler, is a sixth-grader with cerebral palsy who uses a wheelchair and who also has a spectacular superpower that lets him learn all about something with a single touch.

Molly Felder is the author of the picture book Henry The Boy. Scott Brown is a comic book creator who works for Disney World Wide, Viking, Dynamite Publishing, Nickelodeon, Penguin, Abdo and World Book. Yury Guzman is a Guatemalan-American illustrator and comic artist. who has worked on MAÑANA: Latinx Comics From The 25th Century and had short comics published in Dirty Diamonds: An All-Girl Comic Anthology as well as working as a full-time Illustrator for the YouTube channel Pencilmation.

Abby Huff at Capstone has bought world rights to Sixth-Grade Superhero! and the first book will be published in the autumn of 2023. Molly Felder represented herself, while Emmajane Turner at the Bright Agency was the agent for Scott Brown and Saritza Hernandez at Andrea Brown Literary Agency was the agents for Yury Guzman.

Capstone is a children's books publisher that focuses on the educational market, publishing nonfiction, fiction, picture books, interactive books, audio books, literacy programs, and digital media. Imprints and divisions include Capstone Press, Compass Point Books, Picture Window Books, Stone Arch Books, Red Brick Learning, Capstone Digital, Heinemann-Raintree and Switch Press