Money Shot Original Comics Now In Playboy Magazine

Earlier in the year, Playboy Magazine republished the first issue of the sex comedy comic book Money Shot by Tim Seeley, Sarah Beattie, Rebekah Isaacs and Kurt Michael Russell.

In the near future, space travel is ludicrously expensive and largely ignored. Enter Christine Ocampos, inventor of the Star Shot teleportation device. Her big idea: She'll travel to new worlds, engage-intimately-with local aliens, and film her exploits for a jaded earth populace trying to find something new on the internet. Now, Chris and her merry band of scientist-cum-pornstars explore the universe, each other, and the complexities of sex in MONEY SHOT! A story about scientists having sex with aliens for the glory of mankind-and money.

Playboy has now followed that up with an original Money Shot comic book by the same creative team, "As they skip through space seeking exciting new alien partners to bang for bucks—turns out live-streaming intergalactic porn ain't a bad way to raise research funds—the intrepid crew encounters an entity that gives new meaning to phrase "big love.""

It is certainly a way to build an audience. Money Shot has its tenth issue published by Vault Comics last week, with a nit of a "The End" finality to it, though there is no currently scheduled issue to follow. There are two collections currently published by VAult, but might the series' future be funded by a Playboy sugar daddy>

MONEY SHOT #10 (MR)

VAULT COMICS

SEP201545

(W) Tim Seeley, Sarah Beattie (A/CA) Rebekah Isaacs

The XXX-plorers must protect the supreme authority of the universe from some really decadent space knights. Are they ready to become heralds of the gods–and is that a sexual position? Emotions flare and chainsaw genitalia roar in this epic conclusion to the second arc!In Shops: Nov 04, 2020 SRP: $3.99