Monster Kill Squad by Christos Gage, Tomas Giorello, Bad Idea Final 5

Monster Kill Squad is the new comic book by Christos Gage and Tomas Giorello from Bad Idea Comics, one of the Final Five, published in September. Bad Idea is the new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Hunter Gorinson, Atom Freeman, Warren Simons, and Joshua Johns. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. The one that announced they were going away at the end of the year after publishing five final series. And Bleeding Cool repeatedly refused to believe them. After all, this is the company that said they had been taken over by a supernatural button and released a comic in secret under a pseudonym. Also, in order for readers and retailers to qualify for certain promotional items, Monster Kill Squad #1 and the rest of the Final Five has to be ordered sight unseen yesterday. Bad Idea only announced the comic just now on social media. In a statement this week they assured fans they were done. "Simply put, we've grown beyond anything we ever contemplated. Our hope was to start a small publisher, make comics on our terms, and hopefully find a few like-minded misfits and troublemakers to read them. Try as we might to keep up with the growth, the hard truth is Bad Idea was never built to work this way." Today they are revealing what the final five titles will be. First up is Monster Kill Squad. Click on this link to see all the released titles so far.

MONSTER KILL SQUAD #1

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Art by TOMAS GIORELLO

Colors by DIEGO RODRIGUEZ

Cover by TOMAS GIORELLO and LEWIS LAROSA with DIEGO RODRIGUEZ

PLUS: An All-New BAD IDEA B-SIDE

FOUR ISSUES | MONTHLY

$6.99 EACH | 32 PGS. | NO ADS | BEGINNING SEPTEMBER 1, 2021

Once upon a time, monster attacks were rare. A forest witch might murder a few hikers, a killer clown might eat a few children, or a malevolent ghost might drive a young couple insane just for the hell of it. But these events were scarce, easily covered up, and soon faded into campfire stories good for a laugh. But no one's laughing now. Over the past 90 days, cryptozoological attacks have increased a hundredfold, and the arcane has become everyday. Monsters of every shape and size strike at will, and the good, taxpaying folks of the US of A have had enough of this nonsense. Enter: THE MONSTER KILL SQUAD. A Government Unit of the most dangerous motherfuckers on the planet, the deadliest folks alive are here to put a bullet in the brain of everything that walks, crawls, flies, or hides in shadows. And if it doesn't have a brain, all the better — we've got a gun for that, too. Witches and wraiths. Demons and deadites. Goblins and ghosts. There have always been monsters. Now there are monster killers, and the MKS will kill it, and kill it good.