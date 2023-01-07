Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #2 Preview: The End of the SAD SAKs?! Moon Girl's friends think she's just paranoid in this preview of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #2, but you're not paranoid if your friend really is an alien Kree out to conquer the world.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #2

by Jordan Ifueko & Alba Glez, cover by Ken Lashley

Now that Lunella knows her roller derby teammate tween influencer OMG Olivia is actually a Kree in disguise hoping to control all the Inhumans on Earth, she knows just what to do. She has to stop Olivia before she hurts anyone, especially the rest of the Inhuman kids on the derby team. But sometimes having friends as a super hero just means there are more people to worry about…especially when Olivia's brainwashing nanobots take over Devil Dinosaur!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 11, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620155600211

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620155600221 – MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR 2 AKANDE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620155600231 – MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR 2 R1C0 VARIANT – $3.99 US

