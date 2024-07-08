Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, absolute universe, DC All-In, October 2024, scott snyder

The DC Comics Absolute Universe Creative Line-Up Revealed For October

I can confirm the Absolute Universe line will launch from DC Comics in October 2024. And that the lead writers and artists will be as follows:

Article Summary The Absolute Universe line launches in October 2024 with top DC talent onboard.

Scott Snyder and Jason Aaron head the roster with definitive Batman and Superman tales.

Filmmaker and TED Speaker Che Grayson joins the creative force alongside industry veterans.

Preview of Absolute Batman's cover revealed, giving fans a taste of the upcoming series.

Here we go. I can confirm that the Absolute Universe line will launch from DC Comics in October 2024. And that the lead writers and artists will be Jason Aaron, Deniz Camp, Wes Craig, Nick Dragotta, Al Ewing, Che Grayson, Jeff Lemire, Jahnoy Lindsay, Pornsak Pichetshote, Nick Robles, Rafa Sandoval, Hayden Sherman, Scott Snyder and Kelly Thompson.

Previously we had reported that the line would include Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, Absolute Superman by Jason Aaron and Absolute Wonder Woman by Kelly Thompson. Oh and that Al Ewing was involved.

But there are plenty of new names as well. Deniz Camp, currently writing The Ultimates at Marvel – he's the only person working on both Absolute and Ultimate titles.

Wes Craig is the co-creator of Deadly Class, Kaya, Gravediggers Union, Starstorm, Hypernaturals and also known for Guardians Of The Galaxy, Wildstorm Revelations, THUNDER Agents, and Touch.

Che Grayson is a filmmaker, TED Speaker and writer on Dark Spaces, Bitch Planet, Batman Urban Legends and other DC anthologies, often working with Scott Snyder

Jeff Lemire is the creator and co-creator of comics including Sweet Tooth, Essex County Trilogy, Sweet Tooth, Descender, The Nobody, Black Hammer, Plutona, and he created AD with Scott Snyder.

Jahnoy Lindsay is a comic book artist and is best known for Superboy: The Man Of Tomorrow, Hawkeye Kate Bishop, She-Hulk, Angel, Luke Cage, Scar, Grim and more.

Pornsak Pichetshote is a comic book editor, writer, and film director known for editing Sweet Tooth, WE3, The Losers, Testament, and The Unwritten, as well as writing The Infidel, The Good Asian and has just launched The Horizon Project at Image Comics.

Nick Robles is a comic book artist known for The Dreaming, Kong of Skull Island, The Oddly Pedestrian Life Of Christopher Chaos, Clockwork Angels, Euthanauts, Power Rangers and more.

Rafa Sandoval is a comic book artist known for The Flash, Green Lantern, Teen Itancs Academy, Catwoman, X-O Mankwar, Action Comics and X-Men Legacy.

Hayden Sherman is the co-creator on Wasted Space, Thumbs, Cold War and The Few, as well as artist on Batman Adventures, Detective Comics, Mary Shelley Monster Hunter, Batman Urban Legends, John Carter The End, Dark Spaces: Dungeon with Scott Snyder and more.

Oh yes, and here's a better look at that cover of Absolute Batman…

For a little while now, Bleeding Cool has run gossip about an upcoming publishing project at DC Comics being spearheaded by Scott Snyder. One that has been compared to Marvel Comics' Ultimate line, that reimagined a number of main characters in a new continuity, recreating them from the ground up. And we had a name for it, Absolute Comics. Or just Absolute, part of a new relaunch of DC Comics dubbed DC All-In.

Update: Use our Absolute tag and DC All-In tag to catch up on all our previous and future reporting on this story.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!