More Mutant Fear And Hate in X-Force #23 & Excalibur #23 (Spoilers)

It's tough to be a mutant when you're not on Krakoa. Today sees the publication of Excalibur #23 and X-Force #23. With Doctor Doom threatening to kill a bunch of his own mutants and flay their skin in order to get his army onto Krakoa and through into Otherworld… it's not a great start. Especially when there are other mutant hunters around with a history of doing similar.

Excalibur #23

And "friends of Mordred" as a reference for "Friends Of Dorothy", witchbreed or mutant dislike seems on the rise in Otherworld too.

Excalibur #23

While in Russia over in X-Force #23, while they talk big about mutant rights…

X-Force #23

…and walk big of mutant duties…

X-Force #23

… they do appear to have a history of doing quite the opposite.

X-Force #23

Still, at least we get a Fury Vs Captain Britain conflict out of it, and a conclusion that the previous strike first, make-considered-diplomatic-negotiations-later holder of the title may not have considered…

Excalibur #23

While X-Force #23 appears to be keeping it in the family as well. Turns out that X-Men #18 – the one from 1993 – may not have been as final as once thought. But it's good to keep a chronicle of these things.

X-Force #23 & Excalibur #23
X-Men #19 from 1993

