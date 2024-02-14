Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: Derek Charm, Toxic Summer

Mutant Beach Party In Derek Charm's Toxic Summer #1 From Oni In May

Oni Press is publishing a new comic book series, Toxic Summer, from Derek Charm starting in May, in three bi-monthly issues.

Article Summary 'Toxic Summer' comic series debut by Derek Charm published by Oni Press in May.

Bi-monthly issues combining beach movies, horror, and madcap teen adventures.

Story features a toxic spill transforming a beach town, with monstrous consequences.

Part of ONI 2024's new comic slate including special edition covers and variants.

Oni Press is publishing a new comic book series, Toxic Summer, from Derek Charm starting in May, in three specially formatted, bi-monthly issues.

"Inspired by classic beach movies, gross out teen horror, Mad Magazine, and my own insane friendships, this is a story that has been cooking for some time," said Derek Charm. "I couldn't ask for a better home for it than Oni Press, or better collaborators than Bess Pallares and Frank Cvetkovic." Best friends Ben and Leo had the perfect summer planned after high school graduation. As lifeguards in the idyllic beach town of Port Dorian, they were planning for three months of hot guys, late-night bonfires, and no regrets . . . until a toxic spill of unknown properties on the beach transformed their dream summer into a waking nightmare. Now Port Dorian is flooded with panicked tourists, a local researcher is paralyzed while investigating the spill, and a horrifying pack of subhuman monstrosities is snatching beachgoers in the night. Mix one part Riverdale with one part The Creature from the Black Lagoon and drink it down fast because this bi-monthly horror shocker comes packed with enough acidic sludge, perverted beach maniacs, and ill will to ruin anyone's first summer away from home! "Derek expertly captures the thrilling, romantic, and sometimes horrifying twists of madcap teen summers before cell phones ruined all the mystery," said Senior Editor Bess Pallares. "Return to the simpler but spookier time of the early '00s with Toxic Summer! The idyllic beach town of Port Dorian and the townsfolk who live (and clean up slime) there will become fast favorites for readers looking for a fun tale to spice up their summer. Glitter body spray optional but encouraged." Featuring covers from Derek Charm, Scott Forbes, Skylar Patridge, and Francesco Francavilla plus a special "Radioactive Waste Fifth Ink" sketch variant in hot green.

Toxic Summer is the next installment under the ONI 2024 banner – a slate of five new comic series from a wide-ranging cast of creators.

INVASIVE #1 by Cullen Bunn & Jesús Hervás in December

JILL AND THE KILLERS #1 by Olivia Cuartero-Briggs & Roberta Ingranata in January

CEMETERY KIDS DON'T DIE #1 by Zac Thompson & Daniel Irizarri in February

NIGHT PEOPLE #1 by Barry Gifford, Chris Condon, Brian Level, Alexandre Tefenkgi, Artyom Topilin & more in March

AKỌGUN, BRUTALIZER OF GODS #1 by Murewa Ayodele & Dotun Akande in April

TOXIC SUMMER #1 by Derek Charm in May

TOXIC SUMMER #1

WRITER/ARTIST DEREK CHARM

Cover A by DEREK CHARM

Cover B by SCOTT FORBES

Cover C by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Full Art Variant (1:10) by DEREK CHARM

VARIANT COVER (1:20) by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

B&W VARIANT (1:30) by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

"RADIOACTIVE WASTE FIFTH INK" SKETCH VARIANT ALSO AVAILABLE

IN STORES MAY 1st, 2024 | $6.99 | 48 pgs. | FC

FOC: 04/08/2024

IOD: 03/28/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!