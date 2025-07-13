Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: new avengers

New Avengers #2 Preview: Hulk Smash With Brain

New Avengers #2 brings deranged duplicates, Clea Strange, and the Hulk's genius-level intellect to solve the Illuminati's latest crisis.

Article Summary New Avengers #2 hits stores July 16th, featuring deranged duplicates of the Illuminati attacking our heroes

Clea Strange makes a surprise appearance, but even she can't contain all the powerful doppelgangers

The team turns to an unlikely genius for help: the Hulk, whose big green brain might save the day

SEEING DOUBLE! Deranged duplicates of the Illuminati attack the New Avengers, prompting a surprise visit from Clea Strange! But even with the help of the Sorcerer Supreme of the Dark Dimension, several of the doubles are too powerful to contain. To understand how to stop them, the team needs a genius, one who wasn't connected to the original Illuminati. But their best candidate is big, green and very, very angry…

New Avengers #2

by Sam Humphries & Ton Lima, cover by Stephen Segovia

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 16, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621145600211

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621145600216 – NEW AVENGERS #2 BEN OLIVER CLEA VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621145600217 – NEW AVENGERS #2 LUCIO PARRILLO VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621145600231 – NEW AVENGERS #2 BEN OLIVER CLEA VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621145600241 – NEW AVENGERS #2 STEFANO CASELLI VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621145600251 – NEW AVENGERS #2 ROD REIS KILLUMINATI VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621145600261 – NEW AVENGERS #2 ANDY PARK MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

