New Bloodshot And Harbinger Series In Valiant April 2026 Solicits

Article Summary Bloodshot returns in a new special by Dan Abnett and Guillermo Fajardo, pushing Roy Harrison to his limits.

Launching All-New Harbinger: Risen, Fred Van Lente and Erik Tamayo send the team on a high-stakes covert mission.

Shadowman: Legacy of LeRoi #2 pits old and new Shadowman against each other for control of the Deadside mantle.

X-O Manowar: The God Hunt #4 brings Aric and Shanhara to a thunderous showdown on the cosmic battlefield.

VALIANT BEYOND: BLOODSHOT SPECIAL

THE ULTIMATE TEST BEGINS. ONE SHOT AT A TIME. Before Roy Harrison becomes the ultimate Bloodshot, he faces his deadliest test yet… and it's lethal. Dropped into the wastelands of Australia alongside two fellow Bloodshot candidates, Roy must battle high-tech security, rogue drones, and deadly private guards to take down billionaire tech magnate Brad Mahoney. Survival comes at a cost—the mission tests both mind and body to their limits. Intercut with surreal flashbacks and symbolic memories of his fractured past, this SPECIAL ISSUE explores Roy's early life, his grueling Red Ops training, and the relentless evolution that forges him into the perfect weapon. Every mission, every setback, every resurrection brings him closer to becoming THE Bloodshot, ready for the next challenge. Writer DAN ABNETT (RAI; FALLEN WORLD) and artist GUILLERMO FAJARDO (RESURGENCE, VALIANT BEYOND: THE X-O MANOWAR) deliver a tense, action-packed tale that sets the stage for the next evolution of Bloodshot Beyond.

COVER A: GUILLERMO FAJARDO STORY: DAN ABNETT ART: GUILLERMO FAJARDO

Additional Covers Offered: B (Zaffino), 1:15 (Ortiz Full Art)

48 Pages • $5.99 • APRIL 2026 UPC 73238818404000111

VALIANT BEYOND: ALL-NEW HARBINGER—RISEN #1

JOURNEY INTO THE WASTELANDS WITH THE HARBINGER TEAM! Foundation City is still reeling from the terrorist attack by the Human League and the people are demanding answers… and revenge. When a link is found between Black Sheep, the leader of the attack, and the technocratic city state known as RISEN and its AI leadership, the Harbinger Team is sent out of the confines of Foundation City and on a covert mission to uncover more about the deadly connection between these two factions. But Archer has a mission of his own and he's not about to let anything.. or anyone.. stop him from finding out the truth! Writer FRED VAN LENTE and artist ERIK TAMAYO send the Harbinger Team into the frying pan in chapter one of an all-new story arc!

COVER A: ZULEMA LAVINA STORY: FRED VAN LENTE ART: ERIK TAMAYO

Additional Covers Offered: B (Noobovich), C (Lavina Full Art), D (Noobovich Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • MAY 2026 UPC 73238818204600711

VALIANT BEYOND: TALES OF THE SHADOWMAN—LEGACY OF LEROI #2

SHADOWMAN VS. SHADOWMAN! Long ago, the Shadowman was created to fight the forces of evil that caused a rupture between the Deadside, a dangerous realm filled with forbidden magic and dark creatures, and our reality. Using the Shadow Mask, the man known as Michael LeRoi, was victorious in stopping the advance of the Deadside over New Orleans, at the cost of his own life. Now, over a century later, the once powerful Mama Nettie wants to use Punk Mambo to bring LeRoi back as Shadowman once again, as she doubts the current entity's abilities to protect the bayous of Louisiana and police the Deadside. The ultimate Shadowman showdown begins here as the fan-favorite duo of AJ Ampadu and Sergio Monjes continue their defining work on the coolest supernatural hero in all of comics!

COVER A: NATHAN BIRR STORY: AJ AMPADU ART: SERGIO MONJES

Additional Covers Offered: B (Azamor), C (Birr Full Art), D (Azamor Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • APRIL 2026 UPC 73238818124700811

VALIANT BEYOND: THE X-O MANOWAR—THE GOD HUNT #4

THE MAN OF WAR VS. THE GOD HUNTER: THE FINAL CLASH! Aric and Careless Whisper return to the smoldering ruins of the PunX and the Dive, only to find devastation—and a faint glimmer of hope. Facing the relentless God Marshal End atop his colossal ship, the Steed, Aric unleashes every ounce of his power while Whisper fights back with her most massive energy constructs yet. Lightning hammers clash, gravity fields expand, and godforce trophies swirl in chaos. Together, Aric and Shanhara must confront the staggering possibilities of mastering her godforce, deepening their bond in ways that will shape the battles to come. Writer Steve Orlando (Spider-Man 2099) and artist Diego Giribaldi (RESURGENCE: FINALE) deliver an electrifying chapter in the Valiant Beyond saga, where courage, power, and heart collide in a fight to the stars.

COVER A: NOOBOVICH STORY: STEVE ORLANDO ART: DIEGO GIRIBALDI

Additional Covers Offered: B (Bufi), C (Noobovich Full Art), D (Bufi Full Art)

32 Pages • $4.99 • APRIL 2026 UPC 73238818144500811

