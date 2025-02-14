Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Oni Press | Tagged: Megan Christopher, Spencer Simpson

New Hires And Promotions As Oni Press Take Three Staffers From Boom

Five new hires and four new promotions as Oni Press takes three new staffers from Boom Studios and more besides.

Article Summary Oni Press hires five new staff, including three from Boom Studios, across various departments.

Key promotions at Oni Press enhance editorial, marketing, and operations teams.

Allyson Gronowitz joins as Senior Editor, excited for Oni's diverse comics.

Oni Press shows commitment to growth amidst industry challenges.

While other comic book publishers are firing staff, Oni Press is zigging where others are zagging, and hiring staff instead, across departments, including Accounting, Editorial, Marketing and Operations. And taking three senior staff members from Boom Studios.

Allyson Gronowitz has been hired from Boom Studios as Senior Editor. After interning with DC Comics, Gronowitz joined Boom Studios in 2019, where she brought her talent and enthusiasm to a variety of Boom Studios and Archaia projects, from single-issue series like Darcy Van Poelgeest's Lotus Land, Christopher Cantwell's Briar, and Jude Ellison S. Doyle's Maw to original graphic novels such as Eighty Days by A. C. Esguerra and Better Angels by Jeff Jensen. As a six-year veteran of Boom's Editorial team, Gronowitz helped spearhead the Jim Henson Company license and was the lead Editor of the acclaimed and long-running Power Rangers comics, launching the all-new Power Rangers Prime series in 2024. "Joining the Editorial team at Oni Press has been a dream come true," said Gronowitz. "I feel incredibly fortunate that I get to collaborate with such a passionate and dedicated group of industry veterans and rising stars alike. From Gender Queer to Tea Dragon Society to the revival of EC Comics, Oni Press has long been a champion of diverse, groundbreaking, and iconic works of art, and I'm thrilled and honored to be a part of it all."

Elyse Raimo has been hired from Boom Studios as Director of Reporting & Special Projects. Previously Finance Manager for Boom Studios for five years, Raimo joins Oni as the Director of Reporting & Special Projects. In this specialized role, Raimo manages royalties administration and accounting, internal and external reporting for multiple distributors and vendors, as well as strategic oversight of Oni's growing direct-to-consumer operations through channels including OniPress.com and Kickstarter. "I am thrilled to be at Oni with many new and also familiar faces," said Raimo. "The team here has proven to be amazing and passionate about this industry and its ever-shapeshifting needs. I cannot wait to see what we can all collectively do here."

Megan Christopher has been hired from Boom Studios as Director of Operations. A veteran of Boom Studios and TKO Studios, Christopher brings nearly a decade of experience in project management, efficiency, and expansive logistical thinking to Oni Press as Director of Operations. While at Boom she managed fulfillment on record-shattering Kickstarter projects, including Brzrkr and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Complete Comic Book Collections, and drove internal initiatives to set future projects up for success. "I'm excited to join Oni Press as the company stretches its wings and tackles new challenges," said Christopher. "It's such a welcoming environment, and I love seeing everyone's enthusiasm for what comes next."

Spencer Simpson, publishing industry veteran and former VP Sales, has been promoted to the new role of VP, Marketing and Sales. Simpson began his career in publishing working in bookstores before joining the corporate offices of Books-A-Million in Store Operations. He became a Buyer for American Wholesale Book Company in 2011, curating for over 200 stores the selection of graphic novels, manga, and other categories. In 2014, he spearheaded a periodical comics program in 2nd & Charles and Books-A-Million, launching the Fried Pie variant imprint and 2nd & Charles' annual comics convention program. In 2018, he joined Boom Studios as Director of Sales and, in 2021, moved to DC Comics, where he served as Director of Sales and then subsequently Director of Channel Strategy, Book Market before joining Oni Press in 2023. "I am so excited to be working with the best sales and marketing team in comics. We're coming off the best year in Oni Press's storied history, and I look forward to collaborating further with Dan Crary, Katie Sainz, Michael Torma, and Kaia Rokke to build off of that stellar performance."

Jung Hu Lee has been promoted to Associate Editor. They started at Oni Press in 2013 as a Warehouse Assistant, and then as Logistics Coordinator in 2018. Starting in August 2022, they began as an Editorial Assistant, then as Assistant Editor in 2023. Born in Seoul, South Korea, raised in Washington, DC and Maryland, Lee graduated from the University of Pittsburgh's English Writing program. Post-university, they worked as a library page, bookseller, newspaper intern, substitute teacher, special ed. tutor, EMT recruit, TV production technician, and research assistant before moving to Portland in 2010. Presently, they help edit the EC Comics line, Adventure Time, and Rick and Morty and previously worked on such titles as Cemetery Kids Don't Die, Night People, XINO and Let Me Out. "I'm excited to continue my time here at Oni in this new role," said Lee. "I truly feel we are putting out some of the best comics and graphic novels in the industry presently, and I hope to help continue that."

Sara Harding has been promoted to Administrative Manager. She joined Oni Press in February 2022 as the Entertainment Executive Assistant before being promoted into her previous role of Executive Coordinator in October 2023. While having an extensive history in administrative and legal fields, she also flourishes in the creativity of the comics/publishing world. Previously, she has provided her editing talents on .SELF by Christopher Sebela and Cara McGee (Comixology/Dark Horse), All the Devils are Here by Jarred Lujan and Matt Harding (Scout Comics), and various creator-owned anthologies such as Not Forgotten, A Cold, Dark Universe, and Big Hype: Volume One. Additionally, she has written for the horror anthology From the Static (Band of Bards). "It's been an absolute blast being a part of such a creative and hardworking team!" Said Harding, "I'm thrilled to be able to continue supporting the very best of the best and seeing new talent blossom under the Oni banner."

Kaia Rokke has been promoted to Marketing and Communications Manager. Formerly Marketing & Communications Coordinator, Rokke joined Oni Press in October 2023 after graduating from Sweet Briar College and will be managing marketing, publicity, and social media efforts for Oni's growing slate of comics and graphic novels. "I feel so lucky to be continuing with Oni Press," said Rokke. "There is so much energy in everything we're making at the moment; the enthusiasm for these stories and art is incredibly contagious and I'm excited to be in the middle of it."

Azat Sayadi has been hired as Assistant Editor. After interning at Warner Bros. and DC Comics, and graduating from Chapman University, Sayadi joined Oni Press in May of 2024 as Assistant Editor and, in the first eight months of her tenure has helped pioneer numerous projects, such as The Autumn Kingdom, Goat Magic, Plague House, Agent Cupcake, Out of Alcatraz, and more. "It's so thrilling to work for a company that recognizes and celebrates new, exciting, and diverse creators and stories," said Sayadi. "You can tell Oni's at the forefront of a brand-new era of comics publishing. I'm pumped to be even a small part of bringing our audience comics and books that we at Oni are so proud of!"

Melanie Ujimori has been hired as Prepress Lead. Ujimori began her career as a silkscreen t-shirt designer before moving on to print publication. Prior to Oni, Ujimori worked at Seven Seas Entertainment for three years doing prepress on manga, Korean webtoons, and Chinese danmei. Part of the Eisner and Ignatz-winning Elements: Fire Anthology, her previous lettering clients include Vault (She Said Destroy), Difference Engine (The Makers Club), HarperAlley (Up to No Ghoul), and DC (Girl Taking Over: A Lois Lane Story). Decades ago, a tiny Mel in Hawaii pointed at the jet planes flying overhead and said "I want to be a pilot in Top Gun and fight giant robots in space!" She now finds working in print much more fulfilling and far less hazardous.

"This is has been era of unprecedented growth for Oni Press, and we're elated to be welcoming some of the industry's brightest talents onto our team, as well as recognizing the hard-fought efforts of multiple staff members who've been central in advancing that mission," said Oni Press President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson. "It's an incredible honor to work alongside such an accomplished team that all share the same unquenchable enthusiasm for the comics medium and the same resolute commitment to deliver on behalf of our creators and retail partners."

"We're wildly fortunate to welcome these incredibly talented individuals to the Oni team with their years of expertise and passion for comics at the forefront of everything they do," said Sierra Hahn, Oni Press Editor-in-Chief. "Oni Press is more fortified than ever to continue the work it's best known for–groundbreaking, fearless, and entertaining comics and graphic novels!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!