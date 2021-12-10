New Jobs At DC Comics – Associate Editor, Assistant Editor And More

Bleeding Cool has reported on a lot of ructions at DC Comics of late with new hires and promotions in the light of the departure of Jamie S Rich and then Mike Cotton, both quitting as Superman Editorial Group Head. The ripples continue to spread, and there are a few new editorial jobs, and marketing jobs at DC Comics listed right now.

Associate Editor

The Associate Editor role assists the Supervising Editor and Editor in the creation, development, and maintenance of DC Comics.

Assists the Supervising Editor and Editor with the creation and development of DC new print and/or digital comics lines.

Edits a minimum of two books, under the supervision of the Editor and/or Supervising Editor.

Copy-edits and proofreads books to ensure accuracy.

Assists Editors in maintaining story continuity.

Identifies and recommends potential talent and maintains relationships with current talent.

Other duties/projects as assigned.

Assistant Editor

The Assistant Editor assists the Supervising Editor and Editor in the development and maintenance of DC comics, licensed comics, digital comics, and custom projects. They will be responsible for editing special titles or books as needed.

Assists Supervising Editor and Editor with the development and production of DC Comics, licensed comics, digital comics, and custom projects.

Interacts with freelancers and various departments to ensure that the projects are moving through the appropriate departments as scheduled.

Ensures that tip sheets, cover copy, catalog copy, and other relevant materials are created and distributed on time.

Assists in administrative duties: vouchers, trafficking of art, copies, mailing, etc.

Performs other related duties as assigned.

VP, Global Marketing, DC Comics

The VP, Global Marketing, DC Comics is responsible for developing integrated campaigns and innovative growth marketing strategies to drive accelerated sell-in and sell-thru for DC Publishing's initiatives globally. This includes third party retailers and Direct-To-Consumer digital channels.

This role will be responsible for managing the DC brand identity and design guidelines, DC Comics brand strategy, and annual marketing objectives and metrics – ensuring brand standards and character franchise attributes are driven through all consumer and trade touchpoints.

Working closely with the SVP, General Manager, the VP, Global Marketing, DC Comics will drive brand awareness and recruitment, support key sales initiatives, publicity, promotions, brand marketing creative, social media, and all related advertising content. Success will be measured against how effective they are at maximizing revenue, recruitment, fan engagement, and sell-thru across all consumer-facing retailer accounts and digital channels. This includes effective use of all internal owned and operated consumer-facing media and distribution channels.

The VP, Global Marketing, DC Comics, will also lead the Marketing and Creative Services teams in support of growing the DC Publishing business – the cornerstone of the DC Universe. They will work closely with the Revenue, Editorial Strategy, Digital, and PR leads on business and brand priorities.

Develop Marketing plans, budgets, and tactics for each retail and marketing channel that supports annual Publishing initiatives. Communicate plans to DC Comics staff, as well as other DC groups across Studios & Networks to ensure successful execution of DC's Publishing marketing initiatives.

Oversee Consumer and Trade integrated marketing development of all Marketing materials for Publishing, including sell sheets, newsletters, PR, social media and digital ad campaigns, marketing kits, strategic marketing partnerships, etc.

Develop Marketing strategy for expanding worldwide consumer reach of DC Publishing across all DC's imprints — that includes both physical (comic shop specialty market, book sellers, mass, etc.) & digital distribution platform channels.

Lead Creative Services & Design to establish overall look and consistent approach for publishing across all social media, digital, and print platforms, including on-brand usage by other internal stakeholders.

Strategize on events (e.g. talent-driven book signings, conventions, franchise events) in all consumer-facing channels to maximize awareness and sales of priority titles. Ensure close coordination with Global Franchise Development on key brand, franchise and company-wide initiatives.

Drives measurable and trackable conversion across CRM, Social, and paid media campaigns.

Manage and develop staff. Build a "Fans First" culture focused on consumer insights, creativity, innovation, high accountability, and solutions-oriented leaders. This role will also lead consumer research in partnership with the Global Research & Insights team.

Other duties as assigned.

Director, Business Affairs

The Director, Business Affairs role is a key lead on DC's Business Affairs team managing deal negotiations and partnerships in support of DC's publishing and media strategic initiatives.

Work closely with DC Business Development to identify strategic opportunities for growth of the DC publishing business globally, and the DC brand overall. Manage structuring and negotiation of partnership agreements, talent agreements and other vendor agreements with support from Finance and Legal departments in support of growth opportunities.

Working with DC's Revenue team, negotiate commercial terms with existing & new distribution partners of physical and digital comic books and other publications, worldwide, including Penguin Random House, Amazon, Google, and Apple.

Propose competitive arrangements with distribution/channel partners that reinforce DC's business objectives of audience expansion into digital (including DC's owned and operated channel DC Universe Infinite), international, mass & other channels.

Negotiate and manage key comic book artist and writer deals, including Exclusive Deals, Creator-Owned Publishing Arrangements, Character Equity Agreements, etc.

In partnership with Editorial Strategy & Administration/Business Planning, analyze current creator compensation and other remuneration models, and make recommendations relating to the type and structure of talent deal offerings that reinforce DC's business strategy and DC's objective of being the top destination for creative talent.

Develop alternative business models and partnership structures for development and creation of custom comics produced for third parties, non-traditional comic book content, and marketing initiatives (including, for example, brand partnerships, and/or projects that combine DC characters with third party IP), in support of the publishing business.

Working with DC Creative Affairs, negotiate and manage licensing of media rights to DC's extensive and growing library of intellectual property, including film, television, direct-to-video, animation, video game, and merchandising.

Research and evaluate commercial terms of media and merchandise licenses and negotiation processes considering current market conditions and company strategic initiatives; propose competitive arrangements that reinforce DC's applicable business strategies and objectives.

Support all other areas of DC in negotiating commercial terms in support of business operations, such as with print partners, marketing agencies, consultants, etc.

Other duties/projects as assigned.

Sr. Manager, Digital Sales (DC Entertainment)

We are actively hiring for a Sr. Manager, Digital Sales role for DC Entertainment in Burbank, CA. This position plays a key role in managing and executing overall digital business strategies for DC's publishing content across O&O and third-party digital platforms, with the goal of acquiring and retaining the maximum number of new comic readers.

Take the lead in managing day-to-day sales and distribution initiatives and support for digital platforms. Lead communication with digital distribution partners, communicating key publishing priorities, establishing sales promotion windows and title selections, and executing account-specific initiatives.

Actively participate in Digital Task Force meetings, providing updates on sales, competitive execution, and making recommendations for new business strategies. Assist in setting meeting agendas and prepare participants to tackle key business issues and find resolution at the end of each meeting. Follow up with key stakeholders to ensure execution of recommended outcomes.

Create weekly acquisition, retention, and sales tracking for DCUI and third-party platforms and present results in weekly performance review meetings, highlighting achievements on each platform as compared to competition.

In conjunction with Business Development, research and analyze new technology that can engage and delight DC Comics digital subscribers. Ascertain the potential revenue opportunity and then present findings and make recommendations to key stakeholders. Work with Business Affairs to negotiate major deal terms and Legal to draft agreements.

Work with the Editorial Strategy & Planning and Revenue Operations teams to ensure metadata for new titles and sales promotions is accurate and timely. Work with Digital Production to ensure titles are uploaded to each partner platform in a timely fashion.

Attend partner meetings and trade shows/conventions as necessary to communicate new digital publishing initiatives.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Manager, Brand Marketing

The Manager, Brand Marketing will oversee the marketing strategy, development of worldwide creative materials, and lead the go-to-market planning and execution on North America marketing plans for Gotham Knights.

This role will serve as a marketing and product expert on DC's rich lore and iconic characters. This role will also identify trends and opportunities and recommend enhancements to marketing plans and strategies and work closely with functional teams within WB Games and across Warner Bros. (e.g. DC Entertainment, Warner Home Video, TV, Theatrical and WB Consumer Products) and other key partners including licensors to develop and execute on cross-promotional programs.

Develop and execute comprehensive global multi-year marketing plans for console products.

Lead in the development of all global creative on assigned titles.

Develop and manage global asset calendar and be accountable for timely delivery of materials to all territories.

Manage North American product marketing budgets to ensure adherence to approved levels.

Partner cross-functionally to ensure product development, central product management, digital marketing, integrated communications, social and community, digital trade, and sales execution is aligned with strategic and financial goals.

Develop sku plan recommendations including growth strategy for digital.

Manage the development of advertising, promotions, media plans, and direct marketing on assigned titles.

Monitor business and campaign health using data and insights to drive decision making.

Develop metadata and ensure all retail accounts receive assets in a timely manner.

Manage all packaging components and liaise with International counterparts for all localization needs.

Partner with International marketing teams to develop local campaign assets and ensure territory initiatives are on strategy.

Manage existing licensor relationships including day-to-day execution and follow-ups on requests.

Liaison with functional teams across Warner Bros. (e.g. DC Entertainment, Warner Home Video, TV, Theatrical and WB Consumer Products) and other key partners to develop and execute on cross-promotional programs.

Specialist, Digital Content Editor

DC is looking for a digital content specialist to oversee creation and curation of content across our apps and websites. Working with our engagement, design and product teams, this individual will be at the forefront of fan culture, ensuring the content that populates our digital platforms exceeds fans' needs and expectations. Our ideal candidate has exceptional oral and written communication skills and is able to develop engaging content.

Curate content for merchandising across DC's apps and websites based on release schedules and brand priorities

Strategize and execute overall programming plans as they relate to O&O platforms

Work with CRM Manager to select, integrate and test content for DC's newsletters

Work with digital production team to ensure proper content and placement on platforms

Coordinate with social, marketing, editorial and publicity teams for content promotional opportunities

Communicate with content management and digital product teams for any development needs

Propose and write articles that support content and franchise priorities

Copywriting needs for collection descriptions, newsletters, and DC Shop products

Work with design teams for asset creation needs

Maintain shared calendars for planning and publication of content

Establish and report on KPIs as they relate to programming initiatives

Stay up to date with digital trends and innovative content programs

Senior Art Director, Marketing Creative Services

Reports to: Creative Director, Brand Design & Creative Services

The Senior Art Director is a key creative resource and will have frontline responsibility for the day-to-day implementation and execution of DC Brand and Creative Services' needs. Knowledge of print, broadcast, and digital communications is a must for this position. This person should know the ins and outs of the latest marketing and creative trends, and help the creative director identify where the company or clients can implement new initiatives. At least six to eight years of design-related work is required, as well as some experience supervising junior creatives. Candidates should have a strong knowledge of creative tools, such as Adobe Creative Suite, motion graphics, and some understanding of coding/UI for digital projects.

Since the Senior Art Director works so closely with a variety of employees, it's crucial that they possess top-notch communication, collaboration, problem-solving, and project-management skills. These key soft skills help manage time and resources efficiently while inspiring originality and creative thinking in the process.

50% OF TIME

Works directly with the Creative Director, Brand Design & Creative Services by contributing to the design and production of a wide variety of projects. This includes periodical ad design (print and digital), digital content (on various platforms), digital sale graphics, logos, design for licensed comics, custom comics, Comic+ projects, motion graphics, web design, and merch design. Marketing materials (physical and digital), magazine marketing material, and Books for young readers material.

In conjunction with the Creative Director, Brand Design & Creative Services, oversees and provides creative direction to junior designers.

In conjunction with the Creative Director, Brand Design & Creative Services, oversees and provides creative direction to junior designers.

Optimizes art direction and design for existing and future digital channels, platforms, and opportunities.

Optimizes art direction and design for existing and future digital channels, platforms, and opportunities.

Supports design team of DCUI to ensure consistent graphic design across imprints, channels, and platforms.

Supports design team of DCUI to ensure consistent graphic design across imprints, channels, and platforms.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Performs other duties as assigned.