Nick Cagnetti & Daniel Ziegler's Spirit Of The Shadows from Oni Press

Nick Cagnetti and Daniel Ziegler's Spirit Of The Shadows is a new comic book series coming from Oni Press in January 2026

Article Summary Spirit Of The Shadows is a five-part superhero-horror comic series launching from Oni Press in January 2026

Created by Nick Cagnetti and Daniel Ziegler, known for Pink Lemonade and Elodie, with Cagnetti on art

The story follows Erik Leroux, a musician reborn as a phantom seeking answers and revenge in the Spirit World

Combines classic monster horror, supernatural adventure, and unique, visually striking art and covers

Nick Cagnetti and Daniel Ziegler's Spirit Of The Shadows is a new comic book series coming from Oni Press in January 2026, described as "an outrageously otherworldly hero rises from the grave in this visually stunning, hauntingly heartfelt adventure from the cartoonist extraordinaire behind Pink Lemonade". Well, we all did love Pink Lemonade, right?

"EMBRACE YOUR FEAR . . . THE SPIRIT OF THE SHADOWS DRAWS NEAR! Oni Press, the multiple Eisner and Harvey Award-winning publisher of groundbreaking comics and graphic novels since 1997, is proud to announce the most visually stunning and hauntingly heartfelt superhero-horror hit of 2026: SPIRIT OF THE SHADOWS #1 – a stunning new five-part series drawn from the darkest recesses of the imagination of co-writers Nick Cagnetti (Pink Lemonade, XINO) and Daniel Ziegler (Elodie) and featuring the first full-length artwork by Nick Cagnetti since his dazzling debut with 2022's PINK LEMONADE.

"I'm excited to be working with Oni Press again, bringing something completely different to life this time…or rather raise it from the dead," said Cagnetti. "This series goes to a lot of crazy spooky places and its multiple settings were so fun for Daniel and I to become immersed in when we were creating it all together. It's an intricate web of revelation, revenge, and redemption that weaves back and forth on itself and constantly leaves you gasping at the moral quandaries. I don't know how you're going to feel or who you're going to be rooting for, and that makes it a nonstop rush – can't wait for readers to see this book finally!"

"Once, Erik Leroux was a mortal musician, selflessly devoted to his music and his true love, Katrina . . . until his sudden death plunged his soul into the carnival-like torments of the Spirit World beyond our own. Now, reborn as a phantom with fleeting memories of his life among the living, and forever cursed to bear the arcane costume his corpse wore to the grave, Erik will claw his way back from the infernal planes to uncover the mysteries of his own life . . . and avenge the dark sins that transformed him into the SPIRIT OF THE SHADOWS!"

"I'm thrilled to be working with Oni Press and my longtime friend and collaborator Nick Cagnetti to finally let this monstrous story loose," said Daniel Ziegler. "SPIRIT OF THE SHADOWS embodies the kind of horror I love most, but don't see much of anymore: classic monsters, iconic spooky imagery, forbidden romance, and a hefty dose of the supernatural. Nick and I have spent many years building up a world unlike anything you've ever read or seen, and I can't wait to finally welcome readers into it."

"Like a day-glo hybrid of Jack Kirby's The Demon, Mike Allred's Madman, and Todd McFarlane's Spawn, SPIRIT OF THE SHADOWS is an eye-popping new addition to the canon of creator-owned superheroes – with an astonishing artistic style and heart-wrenching verve all its own! SPIRIT OF THE SHADOWS #1 ascends from the underworld and into comic shops everywhere on January 28th, 2026 – featuring covers by Nick Cagnetti (Pink Lemonade) David Lafuente (Ultimate Spider-Man), Karl Kerschl (Gotham Academy), and Matt Lesniewski (Faceless & The Family)!"

