Nico Leon On The "Massive Pain" Of Working On DC Comics' Catwoman

Nico Leon posted to X, "Catwoman 58's script is about 3 weeks late, I'll have only 3 weeks (or less) to draw a book that needed 6 weeks,"

Earlier this morning, comic book creator Nico Leon posted to X/Twitter saying, "Catwoman 58's script is about 3 weeks late, I'll have only 3 weeks (or less) to draw a book that needed 6 weeks, I think people need to know why my drawings will be stick figures. I think I might write an open letter explaining the massive pain that has been working in Catwoman." Naturally this has been doing the rounds to everyone since, and I was sent it by a variety of people… let me count… 47 times.

Nico Leon is a well-regarded comic book artist, known for drawing Ms Marvel, Spider-Man, Hulk, Agents of Atlas, Power Pack, The Fantastic Four and Catwoman, which he has been drawing for the past couple of years. He drew Carwiab #39 to 42, and then from #48 onwards until Catwoman #55 (missing #52). Issue #56 was solicited as coming from Nico Leon but was actually drawn by a mix of Marcus To, Marco Santucci and ML Sanapo finishing certain pages. Which suggests something went down there.

With a gap of two months for the Knight Terrors event, Leon is due to be picking up again with Catwoman #57 in September. Tini Howard has been the writer for all these issues, and the series is about to hit its crossover event with Batman, The Gotham War, showrun by Howard and Batman writer Chip Zdarsky. Which may present greater logistical issues when it comes to editorial matters. But clearly, Nico Leon is not happy with what's been happening. Is this the true Gotham War playing out?

Because while DC Comics, Howard, Zdarsky etc, are not making any comment at this stage, I have been made aware that Howard is letting folk know that she handed in the completed script to Catwoman #58 a month ago. Here are the issues of Catwoman coming up.:

CATWOMAN #57 CVR A DAVID NAKAYAMA (BATMAN CATWOMAN THE GOTHAM WAR)

(W) Tini Howard (A) Nico Leon (CA) David Nakayama

BATMAN/CATWOMAN: THE GOTHAM WAR PART 3! The Gotham War, part three. While Batman finds himself more and more isolated, Selina is never alone. With a volunteer army and two powerful generals by her side, the ballet between her and Bruce enters its next act with a shocking twist. Retail: $3.99 9/19/2023

CATWOMAN #58 CVR A DAVID NAKAYAMA (BATMAN CATWOMAN THE GOTHAM WAR)

(W) Tini Howard (A) Nico Leon (CA) David Nakayama

THE PENULTIMATE CHAPTER OF THE GOTHAM WAR! Every general puts their plans into play as Selina Kyle's cat's cradle threatens to pull the city apart. Red Hood, fundamentally changed, struggles to find his new role in this broken city. Claws fly, secrets are told, and hearts are on the line in the penultimate chapter of the Gotham War event.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/17/2023

