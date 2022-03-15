Nicole Maines To Introduce DC Comics' Annual Pride 2022 Anthology

This year's DC Pride 2022, containing all-new stories focusing on DC Comics' queer comic book characters and creators will be a 104-page Prestige format comic, publishing on the 31st of May ahead of Pride month. And it will have an introduction by transgender activist and actress Nicole Maines, including a teaser for her upcoming DC project. Maines played Nia Nal on The CW superhero series Supergirl and was the first to portray a transgender superhero on television.

The DC Pride 2022 creative teams, and the characters they're developing stories for, include:

Alysia Yeoh and Batgirl by Jadzia Axelrod and Lynne Yoshii

Aquaman/Jackson Hyde by Alyssa Wong and W. Scott Forbes

Green Lantern/Jo Mullein by Tini Howard and Evan Cagle

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy by Dani Fernandez and Zoe Thorogood

The Ray by Greg Lockard and Giulio Macaione

Superman/Jon Kent by Devin Grayson and Nick Robles

Tim Drake by Travis G. Moore

DC's Pride anthology comic will also include contributions from J. Bone, Ro Stein and Ted Brandt, Samantha Dodge, Brittney Williams, and others; and new pinups by P. Craig Russell, J.J. Kirby, and more. DC Pride 2022 features a main cover by Phil Jimenez and Arif Prianto, an open-to-order wraparound variant cover by Joshua "Sway" Swaby, and a 1:25 variant cover by Jen Bartel.

Throughout DC's line of monthly comics, DC's 2022 Pride-themed variant covers will feature artwork by Amy Reeder (Batman #124), David Talaski (Superman: Son of Kal-El #12), Derek Charm (Action Comics #1044), Joe Phillips (Aquamen #5), Kevin Wada (Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #1), Kris Anka (Poison Ivy #1), Nick Robles (Nightwing #93), Nicole Goux (Wonder Woman #788), Olivier Coipel (Harley Quinn #16), Stephen Byrne (Multiversity: Teen Justice #1), and more.

DC's 2022 Pride celebration will be available at your local comics shop, bookstore, library, and beyond this June with more stories, more characters, and more pride than ever. In addition to DC Pride 2022, a new 100+ page Prestige format annual anthology comic, in the coming months DC will also publish a new young adult graphic novel, launch three new comic book series, publish a new Tim Drake special, feature DC Pride variant covers on multiple series, deliver a new slate of books to readers everywhere, and turn a spotlight (the Bat-Signal, too!) on the World's Greatest Super Heroes.