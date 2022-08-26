Night Of The Living Cat in Seven Seas November 2022 Solicits

Night Of The Living Cat is a new horror comedy by Makoto Fukami and Seigo Tokiya being translated and published by Seven Seas Entertainment as part of their November 2022 solicits and solicitations. Here is the full list from the manga publisher.

NIGHT OF LIVING CAT GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP222275

(W) Makoto Fukami (A) Seigo Tokiya

A new horror/comedy about adorable threats in a post-apocalyptic world! In the near future, a unique disease has swept across the planet: a virus that transforms humans into cats! And the horde is expanding, since if these adorable kitties snuggle with a human, the human is transformed into yet another cat. A small group of cat-loving survivors is trying to escape the madness, but how can you defend yourself against a threat you just want to cuddle and pet?! This wild new take on a post-apocalyptic survival tale will make you roll over and purr with delight!

In Shops:

SRP: 13.99

THOUGH I AM AN INEPT VILLAINESS GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP222281

(W) Satsuki Nakamura (A) Ei Ohitsuji

In a kingdom inspired by historical China, five clans put forth their maidens as imperial consorts-but only one will be crowned empress. The frail and beautiful Kou Reirin, the so-called "butterfly" of the imperial court, is a shoo-in to marry the crown prince. But when "court rat" Shu Keigetsu lashes out at her during the glittering Lantern Festival, it's Reirin who wakes up in the dungeons! Body-swapped by her assailant to steal her position at court, Reirin's plight seems dire… to everyone else! Now that she's got a robust new body, not even the looming threat of execution can stop her!

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 14.99

FUTARI ESCAPE GN VOL 01 (MAY229412)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP222271

(W) Shouichi Taguchi (A) Shouichi Taguchi

In this modern yuri romance, a professional manga creator and her slacker girlfriend try to relieve the pressures of adulthood by finding joy in the little things in life-and each other! Two young women-one an overworked manga artist, the other a complete slacker-try to escape the realities of adult responsibilities. Whether it's running off on a day trip instead of being productive or going into debt for an epic meal, the two always have fun when they're together!

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 12.99

CLASSROOM OF ELITE GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP222268

(W) Syougo Kinugasa (A) Yuyu Ichino

Students of the prestigious Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School are given remarkable freedom-if they can win, barter, or save enough points to work their way up the ranks! For summer break, the first-years are sent on a luxury cruise to a remote tropical island. And as the students learn, it's yet another of the school's bizarre tests. All four classes will spend a week competing against each other for resources, and the results could drastically change their rankings. Class D has nothing to lose and everything to gain, but if they want to win, they'll have to work together-and stay one step ahead of their opportunistic rivals!

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 13.99

DUNGEON OF BLACK COMPANY GN VOL 08 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP222269

(W) Youhei Yasumura (A / CA) Youhei Yasumura

Kinji, who lacks any kind of work ethic, is a layabout in his modern life. One day, he finds himself transported to another world-but not in a grand fantasy of a hero welcomed with open arms. He's immediately shoved into a terrible job! Now enslaved by an evil mining company in a fantasy world, Kinji's about to really learn the meaning of hard work!

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 13.99

EXO DRIVE REINCARNATION GAMES ISEKAI TOURNAMENT GN VOL 03 (C

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP222270

(W) Keiso Zunta (A) Keiso Zunta

In the not-so-distant future, isekai is a way of life. The world has perfected how to hit an average teenager with a truck to launch them into a new world for a fantasy adventure. But once that's done, how do you keep it entertaining? Set up a televised tournament, of course! Roaring crowds can follow a chosen Hero through his death, rebirth, and quest to save another world, armed with special tech for cheat skills, stat indexes, and whatever else is needed. Surely this is all in good fun and no one would abuse this kind of reincarnation technology!

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 12.99

HOW HEAVY ARE DUMBBELLS YOU LIFT GN VOL 10 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP222272

(W) Sandrovich Yabako (A / CA) MAAM

Sakura is a teenage girl who loves to eat, but when she notices her waistline expanding, she decides to check out the local gym. The gym is full of buff dudes… and Akemi, the student council president?! When Akemi tries to convince Sakura to take up weight training, Sakura resists-until she meets pretty-boy trainer Machio. Now, Sakura is willing to do whatever it takes to bulk up!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 12.99

MACHIMAHO MADE WRONG PERSON MAGICAL GIRL GN VOL 11 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP222273

(W) Souryuu (A / CA) Souryuu

While searching for a brave candidate to become a magical girl and defend the world from evil, a mythical creature finds Kayo Majiba, a cute young lady who seems like the perfect fit. But when this newly turned magical girl proves to be a crude delinquent who goes berserk in a conflict, it becomes clear that this may have been a terrible mistake. Now evil-and any innocent bystanders-will face the rage of a magical girl gone wrong!

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 12.99

MY NEXT LIFE AS A VILLAINESS ON VERGE OF DOOM GN VOL 03 (OF

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP222274

(W) Satoru Yamaguchi (A / CA) Nami Hidaka

Just when Katarina thinks she's avoided all possible Bad Endings by befriending everyone in school, she faces a condemnation event! Every single evil deed she committed (before she regained the memories of her previous life) has been brought to light! What will become of the new Katarina as she reckons with the sins of her villainous past?

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 12.99

REINCARNATED AS DRAGON HATCHLING GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP222276

(W) Nekoko (A) Rio

In a world full of dangerous monsters, our unnamed protagonist finds himself reborn at the very bottom of the food chain as an immobile, powerless egg. Even just hatching will require leveling up by fighting monsters-the same monsters who'd love to eat him as a snack. But with the help of the mysterious voice in his head, he's determined to grow into the most powerful creature in the world!

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 12.99

SKELETON KNIGHT IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 10

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP222277

(W) Ennki Hakari (A / CA) Akira Sawano

One day, a gamer played video games until he fell asleep… and when he woke up, he found himself in the game world-as a skeleton! Equipped with the powerful weapons and armor of his avatar but stuck with its frightening skeletal appearance, Arc has to find a place for himself in this new, fantastical land. All his hopes for a quiet life are dashed when he crosses paths with a beautiful elven warrior, setting him on a journey full of conflict and adventure.

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 12.99

TALE OF THE SECRET SAINT GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP222278

(W) Touya (A) Aobe Mahito

Born into a family of knights, Fia has always dreamed of following the path to knighthood too, except she's the least talented of them all. On the day of her initiation test, a deadly injury prompts her life to flash before her eyes… and reveal her former life as a powerful Saint who defeated the Demon King in a bygone era! Her painful death as a Saint made her swear she'd never accept sainthood and its dangers again. But now, with her saintly power returned, Fia has the chance to be a more powerful knight than she'd ever dreamed-if she can last long enough!

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 12.99

TAMAMO CHANS A FOX GN VOL 06 (OF 6)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP222279

(W) Ray Yuuki (A) Ray Yuuki

Final volume! Fushimi Tamamo is a fox from the Inari Shrine in Kyoto who longs to try high school life. She transforms into a human girl-but while she thinks she's nailed her disguise, she's a little furrier than she realized. Adults don't seem to notice, and her classmates pretend not to, but Tamamo is definitely shaking up their ordinary high school life!

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 12.99

THIS IS SCREWED UP REINCARNATED AS GIRL GN VOL 04 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP222280

(W) Ashi (A) Uchiuchi Keyaki (CA) Ashi

In this isekai tale, a male scientist from Earth is reborn as an orphan girl in a world of swords and sorcery. Ren is a young girl in a primitive world of magic and brutality. Sold as a slave and about to be delivered to an unscrupulous merchant, she suddenly awakens to vivid memories of a past life: a world called Earth, where Ren was both a grown man and a research scientist. Now, she must learn to survive, combining her knowledge of science from her past life with her talent in magic from this life.

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 12.99

YAKUZA FIANCE GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP222282

(W) Asuka Konishi (A) Asuka Konishi

Yoshino grew up as the yakuza princess of the Osaka Somei crime family. Everyone left her alone due to her sharp gaze and mobster ties. But when her grandfather signs a truce with the Tokyo-based Miyama crime family, she's offered for betrothal to the Miyama leader's grandson, Kirishima. At first, Kirishima seems amiable and polite-but when he shows his dark side, he proves to be more disturbing than any gangster Yoshino has ever met. This engagement is sure to be a wild ride for a tough yakuza princess and her twisted yakuza prince!

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 14.99

SCUM VILLAINS SELF SAVING SYSTEM REN ZHA FANPAI ZIJI NOVEL (

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP222283

(W) Mo Xiang Tong Xiu

A man reborn as a villain in a fantasy novel series ends up accidentally romancing the male protagonist in this fan-favorite tale. What happens after an epic tale ends? This collection of eleven bonus stories picks up days after the end of Volume 3, and follows adventures and relationships into the future… and back into the past. Readers also get a glimpse into another world, where Luo Binghe was never saved by his beloved teacher-unless he can claim this world's Shen Qingqiu for himself. This limited Special Edition contains the same book contents as the Standard Edition, but with bonus merchandise shrinkwrapped to the book: a postcard set, bookmark, folded poster, and sticker sheet.

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 24.99

7TH LOOP VILLAINESS CAREFREE LIFE SC NOVEL VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

SEP222284

(W) Touko Amekawa (A / CA) Wan Hachipisu

If you think being reincarnated once is a big deal, try seven times. From lowly pharmacist to embattled knight, Rishe has lived many lives. This time around, she's determined to live in the lap of luxury-but there's just one catch. To make her extravagant dreams come true, she has to marry the prince who killed her in one of her previous lives! It's going to take every one of the skills she's honed over multiple lifetimes to accomplish this goal!

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 14.99

FREE LIFE FANTASY ONLINE IMMORTAL PRINCESS L NOVEL VOL 03 (R

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

SEP222285

(W) Akisuzu Nenohi (A / CA) Sherry

Tsukishiro Kotone doesn't consider herself much of a gamer. That is, until she's introduced to the virtual reality game Free Life Fantasy Online, also known as FLFO, by her game-savvy sister. In FLFO, Kotone decides to become a Zombie, one of the game's inhuman races-a race that's said to be quite difficult to master, even for experienced players. Why not, right? When Kotone embarks on her first quest in the darkness of the catacombs, controlling a fascinating undead body, little does she know that this game is about to become a huge part of her real life!

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 14.99

GRIMGAR OF FANTASY & ASH LIGHT NOVEL VOL 18

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

SEP222286

(W) Ao Jyumonji (A / CA) Eiri Shirai

Haruhiro awakens to darkness and amnesia, among a group of strangers who can only remember their own names. When they make it into the light, they discover Grimgar-a fantasy world that's like something out of an RPG game. Without apparent skills or knowledge of their surroundings, Haruhiro and his newfound friends band together to form an adventuring party. Only by cooperating, using their wits, and learning new skills can they hope to survive in this dangerous land of monsters and magic.

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 13.99

MUSHOKU TENSEI REINCARNATION NOVEL VOL 19 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

SEP222287

(W) Rifujin na Magonote (A / CA) ShiroTaka

The Shirone Kingdom summons Zanoba home, saying they need more manpower to weather a recent coup d'etat, but Rudeus doesn't buy it: could it be a trap from the Man-God? He and Roxy travel with Zanoba as protection, only to come face-to-face with the fifth of the Seven Great Powers: Randolph Marianne, the Death God. It'll be hard work to best the Man-God's machinations, especially when Rudeus never quite knows who to trust!

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 13.99

REBORN AS A SPACE MERCENARY LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

SEP222288

(W) Ryuto (A) Tetsuhiro Nabeshima

Hiro and crew head to a planet of dwarves on the hunt for a new carrier ship and a chance to stuff themselves with okonomiyaki and takoyaki, only to find a pair of bombshell twin mechanics! They may look alike, but these girls' personalities are like fire and ice. If the twins join the crew, will Hiro's ship ever know peace again?

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 14.99

VIVY PROTOTYPE L NOVEL VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

SEP222289

(W) Tappei Nagatsuki (A) Eiji Umehara (CA) loundraw

Vivy, the world's first autonomous AI, sings to bring joy to her audience as a cast member of NiaLand, Japan's largest theme park. In this world, AIs have become integral to human life and exist to carry out their missions. One day, out of the blue, an AI claiming to be from the future approaches her, revealing that in one hundred years, advanced AIs will turn on the humans they once served, sparking a violent war to annihilate humankind! When he asks for her help in preventing the conflict, Vivy agrees to ditch the stage and take up the century-long mission against her kind in order to save humanity.

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 14.99