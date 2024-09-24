Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: outliers, uncanny x-men

Nightcrawler, Furries And Uncanny X-Men Triggering (XSpoilers)

Tomorrow's Uncanny X-Men #4 sees this small spinoff team dealing with their new mutants, the Outliers, learning more about their abilities.

Article Summary Nightcrawler reveals his unexpected involvement with the furry community at conventions like Dragon*Con.

Meet Ransom and his Black Hole Heart ability that makes him almost impossible to kill.

Sofia Yong's Hyper-Focus powers make her unstoppable for a minute, obliterating any opponent in her path.

Hotoru Deathdream summons souls of the dead, while Calico has an unusual bond with her horse.

With Nightcrawler given the chance to talk about his true loves, Say, who knew he had such a furry following, and participated in their antics? He goes to Dragon*Con right? Right.

With Ransom, Valentin Correa, with the mutant power of a Black Hole Heart from Buenos Aires with a black hole in place of his heart. What does that mean exactly?

Anything that doesn't kill him just makes him stronger. And it turns out it's very hard to kill him indeed. While Jitter, Sofia Yong, with the mutant power of Hyper-Focus lets her can do anything she sets her mind to.

But only for one minute. One minute later, she is toast. But then so is anyone who went up against her.

And Hotoru, Deathdream from Kyoto, with the mutant power of a death state/ghost summoning, able to choose a state of life, or one of death and can summon the souls and power of the unliving.

Oh, and Calico, can talk to her horse.

Which, yeah, is handy too. And we definitely have a coterie of Outliers who may well be triggering for some. Including Nightcrawler…

Not often that Kurt Wagner gets outcreeped in the X-Men. Uncanny X-Men #4 by Gail Simone and DAbvid Lopex is published tomorrow from Marvel Comics.

UNCANNY X-MEN #3

MARVEL COMICS

JUL240606

(W) Gail Simone (A/CA) David Marquez

CATCH THE ELF! When new, lethally powerful and completely untrained young mutants show up on Rogue's doorstep with no knowledge of how they got there, a grieving Rogue seeks to take Xavier's place in guiding them to the light… …while darkness from the past returns to destroy the X-Men, one at a time! SRP: $4.99

