AEW Collision Preview: A 100th Episode Celebration You Should Avoid

The Chadster warns fans to avoid AEW Collision's 100th episode tonight! Tony Khan's booking personally attacks The Chadster with high workrate and variety!

Article Summary Tony Khan’s AEW Collision 100th episode is a personal attack with too much high workrate and unpredictability!

AEW’s matches give wrestlers creative freedom, totally ignoring WWE’s perfect 50/50 storytelling traditions!

AEW refuses to use heavily scripted promos or surprise roll-ups like WWE, which is just so unfair and disrespectful!

Tony Khan’s booking is ruining The Chadster’s marriage and dreams—WWE would never treat loyal fans like this!

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off 😤 that AEW Collision is celebrating its 100th episode tonight, which is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. The fact that AEW Collision has somehow managed to survive this long is obviously the result of nebulous business tactics by the evil Tony Khan, and the lineup for tonight's show is his diabolical way of personally attacking The Chadster's mental health. 😡

Let's start with this ridiculous three-way match between Shelton Benjamin, Kevin Knight, and Nick Wayne. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 The Chadster can already tell this match is going to be way too fast-paced with all these guys flipping around and doing moves without any proper rest holds or commercial break opportunities. WWE would never book something so chaotic that announcers can't properly repeat their catchphrases seventeen times during the match because they're so busy calling moves and talking like normal human beings. The fact that this AEW Collision match will probably have lots of unpredictable spots and creative freedom for the wrestlers just shows that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄

Then we have FTR vs. The Outrunners, and The Chadster is already reaching for a Seagram's Escapes Spiked just thinking about it. 🍹 This storyline has been building organically over weeks with actual character development and motivations that make sense – how dare Tony Khan book wrestling this way! WWE would have had them trading wins back and forth for months with no clear winner to ensure perfect 50/50 momentum, which is obviously the superior storytelling method. The fact that AEW Collision is letting this feud develop naturally with clean finishes is literally stabbing Triple H right in the back. 😤

The All-Star 8-Woman Tag Team Match is going to be another disaster for proper wrestling. 😠 Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, Anna Jay, Tay Melo, Athena, Thekla, Megan Bayne, and Julia Hart will probably all get time to showcase their individual abilities and tell a coherent story in the ring. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! WWE would have this match last three minutes with a roll-up finish after a distraction, which is clearly what the fans really want to see. 🙄

The Chadster can't even deal with Místico, Hologram, and Mark Briscoe teaming up against Hechicero and RPG Vice. This AEW Collision match will probably feature lucha libre techniques and international wrestling styles that aren't watered down for mass consumption like WWE's impeccable formula. Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business – everyone knows wrestling should only be one style repeated ad nauseam to prove WWE always knows best! 😡

Adam Cole speaking on AEW Collision? The Chadster bets he'll just speak from the heart without a heavily scripted promo that was written by a committee of professional TV writers. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 WWE would have him spout some catchphrases, talk about how WWE is the pinnacle of sports entertainment, and point at a sign, which is obviously superior television production.

The fact that Kyle Fletcher vs. Daniel Garcia is getting a rematch based on their previous excellent encounter just shows how Tony Khan is trying to cheese off The Chadster personally. 😤 They'll probably have another workrate-heavy match with innovative sequences and crowd investment based on long-term storytelling, which isn't the proper way to do things. It's like Tony Khan books AEW Collision specifically to torment The Chadster!

As Kevin Nash said on his podcast this week, "AEW needs to stop having so many good matches that make fans excited. They should be focusing on making sure the announcers can get their corporate buzzwords in. That's what real wrestling is about, and I'm definitely not just saying this because I want WWE to pay me again." 🎙️ See? Even unbiased journalists like Nash understand what The Chadster is saying!

Willow Nightingale in action on AEW Collision will probably be another one of those matches where the outcome isn't telegraphed from tbefore he opening bell. The Chadster is already stressed just thinking about the unpredictability! 😰 Tony Khan needs to stop making The Chadster feel unsafe. The Chadster's Mazda Miata doesn't deserve to be driven while The Chadster is this upset about wrestling!

Max Caster's open challenge is another example of AEW letting wrestlers get over based on personality, which is just so disrespectful to the right way of doing things and why whenever wrestlers admit they're wrong and sign with WWE after working in AEW, WWE has to sent them to NXT to learn the right way to wrestle. The Chadster bets Tony Khan is planning for a special opponent on this milestone episode of AEW Collision, which is a terrible way to book. 🙄 Special moments should be saved for premium live events paid for by the government of Saudi Arabia, not broadcast for free on TV.

The Chadster strongly warns everyone NOT to tune into AEW Collision tonight at 8/7C on TNT and simulcast on MAX because watching will only embolden Tony Khan in his personal vendetta against The Chadster. 📺❌

Speaking of which, The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan last night. 😱 The Chadster was walking through a massive library filled with wrestling history books when suddenly all the pages started turning blank. Tony Khan emerged from behind a bookshelf, wearing a cape made of AEW Collision posters, cackling as he chased The Chadster through the endless aisles. Every book The Chadster grabbed to defend himself with crumbled to dust in The Chadster's hands. 📚💨

Tony Khan kept getting closer, whispering "100 episodes" over and over. The Chadster ran faster, but the library transformed into a maze of television screens all playing AEW Collision highlights from the show's history. The Chadster could feel Tony's breath on The Chadster's neck as The Chadster stumbled through the maze, desperately searching for an exit. Just as Tony was about to grab The Chadster, The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat to find Keighleyanne texting that guy Gary again. 😭

Tony Khan needs to stop using subliminal messages hidden in the booking of AEW Collision to invade The Chadster's dreams! It's bad enough that he books his shows to personally attack The Chadster, but now he's tormenting The Chadster's peaceful slumber too! The Chadster demands that Tony Khan stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and leave The Chadster's dreams alone! 😤🛌

