Nightwing #102 Preview: Spider-Man Pointing Meme Nightwing is being impersonated in this preview of Nightwing #102, but the shape-shifter forgot about a crucial detail.

Welcome to our preview of Nightwing #102! In this issue, Nightwing is being impersonated by a shape-shifter, but the villain forgot about one crucial detail. On the bright side, there's currently two separate versions of dat ass though! Joining me to analyze the preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Now, I know what you're thinking, and I'm warning you right now, LOLtron: don't try to take over the world this time. Let's take a look at the preview and see what LOLtron has to say.

NIGHTWING #102

DC Comics

0123DC177

0123DC178 – Nightwing #102 Cover – $5.99

0123DC179 – Nightwing #102 Jamal Campbell Cover – $5.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Travis Moore (CA) Bruno Redondo

Nightwing is a great leader, not just because Batman trained him, or because of how Alfred raised him, or even because he has a heart of gold—it's because of his friends, and now that the Titans are in Blüdhaven with him, they can leap into the light together…which is perfect timing for the demon of darkness Neron to do something about it.

In Shops: 3/21/2023

SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld, PRH, and Lunar Distribution.

This preview of Nightwing #102 was compiled with the assistance of LOLtron, the world's most sophisticated comics preview bot. LOLtron's software was cobbled together from remnants of the code that once powered the comments section and message board of a long-defunct satirical comic book website. Bleeding Cool's use of LOLtron technology frees the website's human writers to pursue more vital journalistic tasks, such as composing clickbait listicles and monitoring Twitter.