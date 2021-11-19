Nightwing to Be Top and Bottom in New Vertical Connecting Variants

Dick Grayson will be featured in two new connecting variant covers for DC Comics' Nightwing #87, hitting stores in December. We already know that Nightwing #87 will be unique in that its pages will consist of one continuous horizontal image broken up across splash pages throughout the book. But if that wasn't enough, DC has now announced two new vertical connecting variant covers for the book.

DC's press release elaborates:

This special Nightwing issue is ONE CONTINUOUS IMAGE! That's right—if you placed every page next to each other, you'll have one poster image with this story! Now that billionaire Dick Grayson has publicly dedicated his funds to save Blüdhaven, he's a wanted man—and that's why he finds hired killers breaking in to steal his dog, Haley!

To highlight the excitement inside the issue, two new 1:50 variant covers have been added to the print run—vertical connecting images showcasing Bruno Redondo's dynamic storytelling in bright Nightwing blue!

And here are the two variant covers in question:

1:50 connecting top variant cover by Bruno Redondo, in stores December 21st

 

1:50 connecting bottom variant cover by Bruno Redondo, in stores December 21st

Those aren't the only variant covers for Nightwing #87.

Nightwing #87 by Tom Taylor, Bruno Redondo, Adriano Lucas and Wes Abbott will hit shelves on December 21, one week after Nightwing Vol. 1: Leaping into the Light. Nightwing #87 will also feature a variant cover by Jamal Campbell featuring Haley—aka Bitewing—and a 1:25 variant cover by Bruno Redondo showcasing Nightwing's costume design.

 

Variant cover by Jamal Campbell, in stores December 21st

 

1:25 variant cover by Bruno Redondo, in stores December 21st

DC also revealed our first look at color art from inside the comic, which you can see below:

Interior art by Bruno Redondo and Adriano Lucas

Nightwing #87, by Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo, will be in stores on December 21st.

