Nightwing #87 Will Be A 22-Page Wide Splash Comic

Bruno Redondo has a reputation for drawing comic books with a strong sense of design, and writer Tom Taylor is clearly trying to give him things to do and stop him from getting bored. And Nightwing #87 for December looks to be just that – a 22 page-wide splash page, split up across those 22 pages, with one continual image. And Polygon has the first seven pages, unlettered, in black-and-white. That really is something. The current Nightwing run has had a little tweaking from some, including Bleeding Cool, for tending too close to the Fraction/Aja run on Hawkeye (billionaire buys a tenement he lives in to get rid of organised criminals running it, and then has to be the landlord, with heavily designed panel layouts and symbol imagery) but this takes it to another level… here are those seven pages, horizontally…

…and vertically for your viewing preference, with lots of thanks to DC's media partner Polygon for getting this out there.

This means, just as with Promethea #32 and the poster layout (both sides) that demanded you buy a couple of copies of the print version to assemble it, so readers will have to buy a couple of copies, rip out the pages at the staples, and reassemble them for the full experience because you are not going to get a full 22-page view on your phone without a serious amount of scrolling.

This special Nightwing issue is ONE CONTINUOUS IMAGE! That's right—if you placed every page next to each other, you'll have one poster image with this story! Now that billionaire Dick Grayson has publicly dedicated his funds to save Blüdhaven, he's a wanted man—and that's why he finds hired killers breaking in to steal his dog, Haley! Nightwing #87 will hit shelves on Dec. 21, and feature two variant covers, from Redondo (details of his costume design for Nightwing) and Jamal Campbell.

