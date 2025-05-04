Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Mad Cave Studios, Tokyopop | Tagged: amazon, fcbd

Nine Free Comic Book Day 2025 Titles Being Made Available Digitally

The nine Free Comic Book Day 2025 titles being made available digitally... so far. From Speed Racer to Superman to Phantom to Conan to Stitch.

Article Summary Nine Free Comic Book Day 2025 issues are available digitally, including DC, Dark Horse, Titan, and more.

DC Comics releases Superman, Wonder Woman, and Good Guy Gang comics free on Amazon Kindle before stores.

Critical Role, Star Wars, Conan, and Avatar FCBD issues drop digitally May 7, some with early pre-orders live.

Phantom, Speed Racer, and Disney’s Stitch FCBD comics available now or soon via Fanatical and Amazon.

DC Comics is offering three titles in comic book stores this Free Comic Book Day. But in a break from the norm, the titles will be released on Amazon Kindle at one minute past midnight on the day itself, nine or ten hours before the shops do, depending on the territory. Which means if you have an Amazon Australia account, they will drop in the mid-afternoon in the USA, the day before, or with an Amazon UK account, something in the evening before. You can even pre-order them now, to free, to drop when they drop.

DC All In 2025

by Jeff Lemire, Giuseppe Camuncoli

The DC All In saga explodes into a brand-new Free Comic Book Day flipbook! First up, the core-line DC Universe soars intoSuperman action with the dazzling debut of superstar writer Dan Slott alongside acclaimed artist Rafael Albuquerque! Inthis special "zero issue" installment of the forthcoming Superman Unlimited series, you will witness the prelude to thebiggest Superman comic book adventure of the year, as well as an ominous new threat from the heavens that will changethe course of Kryptonian life on planet Earth as we know it!Then, as the Absolute Universe expands, dark forces begin to gather in the shadows…forces that have been waiting a verylong time to shape events and seize control. All the while,a mysterious figure watches—but who is this powerful newcharacter, and what do they want with Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the emerging heroes? Superman's Good Guy Gang

by Rob Justus

Nine-year-old Clark Kent is pretty super: super-fast, super-strong, and super-cool! But being so super can also besuper lonely, until he meets fellow super-powered kids Kendra Saunders and Guy Gardner, a.k.a. Hawkgirl andGreen Lantern! Together, they'll form a club where other supers can be themselves, test their powers, grow together, and maybe earn some good-guy points along the way. Future books in the series will include Mr. Terrific,Batman, Wonder Woman, and more as the Good Guy Gang grows! Kanga-U: Tests and Tournaments

by Sholly Fisch, Yancey Labat

Wonder Woman's home island of Themyscira holds many surprises…the most adorable having floppy earsand long tails! Kangas are companions and partners of the Amazons, beloved steeds and protectors oftheir bonded warriors. And on the island, a school exists to train the next generation of kangas for themany battles and challenges of the future. Jumpa has been training hard to compete against her friends in the Tournament of Kangas, but then Ares arrives to threaten Themyscira!

Dark Horse Comics has delayed digital versions of their Star Wars and Critical Role titles until the 7th of May. Titan has their Conan: Scourge Of The Serpent also for the 7th of May, but not their Diablo title.

Critical Role/Black Hammer

by Sam Maggs, Jeff Lemire, Leo Cino, Letizia Cadonici

Are you ready to campaign in fantastical Exandria? And adventure with superheroes in alternate dimensions? Look no further! In Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins Beau and Caleb get a tip that an individual they are in search of is meeting at the Taste of Tal'Dorei in Bassuras. When they arrive, the pair are surprised to be treated to some dinner theater and decor themed around a legendary band of adventurers from the area. They get entranced by the story, even experiencing it themselves, only to be interrupted by some interesting new faces entering the restaurant… And in "Black Hammer: To Tomorrow!" Colonel Weird takes a jaunt through the ages, passing old friends and foes along the way. From the very beginning when pulp heroes stalked the street, all the way through the Golden Age of heroes, the fall of Black Hammer, and the rise of a new set of heroes. A look at the past and potential future of Black Hammer! Star Wars/Avatar: The Last Airbender

by Dave Scheidt, Brandon Hoáng, Andy Duggan, BellBessa

Are you ready to learn the ways of the Force? And bend the elements with the Avatar? We got you! In Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures everyone's favorite Jedi younglings Kai, Lys, and Nubs travel to a mysterious (and smelly) swamp, where Master Yoda has set up an elaborate scavenger hunt. As the younglings look for clues, they find an unexpected friend and learn an important lesson about what it means to be a Jedi Knight. Samurai Appa and Ronin Momo roam the Four Nations, righting wrongs wherever they go. In this special Avatar: The Last Airbender FCBD tale, the sky bison and winged lemur find themselves at a beleaguered Fire Nation noodle house where some of the clientele are tougher customers than the owner would like. Can the duo bring some order to chaos—and maybe earn themselves lunch in the process? Or will they be out on their tails?

Conan the Barbarian

by Jim Zub, Roberto de la Torre, Ivan Gil, Jao Canola

Fresh from mythic adventures in the frozen North, young Conan of Cimmeria's wanderlust takes him south to the Nemedian principality of NUMALIA. A barbarian with no coin, no prospects, and an untamed thirst for wine and women, he embarks upon the first trade in his storied career: that of a thief. A simple enough prospect to most, but on this night, the Cimmerian's foray into petty crime will have consequences that ripple across the ages…

While Fanatical has the digital version of Phantom #0 and Speed Racer #0, which Mad Cave Studios pulled from Diamond for Lunar, but only in 25 bundle catches, which a lot of stores didn't bother with. Both are available now. and the Stitch FCBD comic that TokyoPop pulled is here, in digital form, for the 6th of May…

The Phantom #0

(W) Ray Fawkes (A/CA) Various

The Phantom, Lee Falk's highly influential superhero, is back in an all-new adventure series! The first story in an exciting publishing plan that is sure to satisfy both new and returning "Phans" of comics' beloved Ghost Who Walks. In true Phantom fashion, look forward to pulpy storytelling focused on justice, honor, mystery, and mythology-all told with heaps of action! Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen Speed Racer #0

(W) David Pepose, Mark Russell (A) VARIOUS (CA) Chris Batista

An all-new continuation of Tatsuo Yoshida's classic manga/anime, MachGoGoGo, known to Western audiences as Speed Racer! David Pepose has the storytelling keys to the featured story in issue #0, which ignites Mad Cave's ongoing Speed Racer series. Meanwhile, Mark Russell drives a backup tale that leads directly into a Racer X spin-off series. One part Drive, another part Baby Driver, and another part Fast and Furious-with classic anime/manga inspiration throughout-fans new and old are given a front-row seat to exciting tales of action, adventure, overcoming challenges, and family. Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen Disney Manga: Stitch! Best Food Forever!

by Tom Mason, Nao Kodaka

The blue menace is hungry for more! Stitch returns to Izayoi Island and reunites with his friend Yuna, who teaches him the joy of good food and even better friends. But whenever this little alien comes to town, it's always a recipe for disaster. Stitch and friends will face dangers – and flavors – of gigantic proportions! Mayhem has never tasted so good! Preview Material Rating: All-Ages

