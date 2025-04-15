Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Acid Box, kickstarter

Nineties Retro Rave Time Travel Graphic Novel Kickstarter On Acid Box

Nineties flashback retro rave time travel graphic novel Kickstarter on Acid... Box with Sara Kenney, James Devlin, Emma Vieceli and Ria Grix

Article Summary Discover the new 200-page graphic novel Acid Box with retro rave time travel vibes.

Follow Jade Nyo's journey to save the world with a broken Acid Box in 1994.

Acid Box mixes music, adventures, and climate change themes for an electric ride.

Join the Kickstarter buzz with participation from young creatives and industry icons.

Acid Box is a new British 200-page graphic novel from publisher Avery Hill with a bunch of folk familiar to Bleeding Cool such as Sara Kenney, James Devlin, Emma Vieceli, and Ria Grix with colours by Sofie Dodgson, and lettering by Hassan Otsman-Elhaou and has grabbed a lot of PR plaudits from Kieron Gillen, The Orb, Ninja Tune, Shelly Bond and more. They describe it as a darkly comic adventure that "spans space and time and brings club culture onto the comic book page like never before." The Kickstarter pre-launch page is now live. And we have pages, quotes and hype to set it all up. It's that kind of day.

"In Acid Box, Jade Nyo just wants to listen to some music and to get wasted. And then, late one night while out clubbing with her brother, Jade meets a mysterious trio of women who call themselves the Liminals, who tell Jade she must help them avert a global disaster. They give Jade an Acid Box, which controls portals through space and time. Only the Acid Box is broken, and when Jade travels back in time to 1994, she discovers that changing history might be too much for just one person to fix."

"Is your happy place a bouncing dance floor?" asks writer Sara Kenney. "Are you nostalgic for the parties of the '90s? Are you determined to have fun even on the brink of disaster? Do messy main characters give you life? Is supporting art communities and youth access to those communities important to you? Do you just love comics? If you answer yes to any of these questions, you will not want to miss Acid Box." "Telling a story that combines music, time travel, and adventure, Acid Box is a powerful work about the state of climate change around the globe, and a commentary on personal responsibility," said Avery Hill Publisher Ricky Miller.

And here are the quotes they have managed to scare up:

"Dancefloor history meets family history via psychic reality-skipping quest. Take your brain to another dimension. Pay close attention." — Kieron Gillen

"A monster of a comic." — Alex Paterson , The Orb

, The Orb "Love this—as addictive as a TB303 bass line, hits all the right notes." – Jon More, Coldcut & Co-Founder Ninja Tune

Coldcut & Co-Founder Ninja Tune "An arresting and eclectic mind-bending time-altering journey through club culture. Drugs, rave, unity, growth, and geological disasters that could destroy the planet… The team behind Acid Box are a powerhouse and the outcome is visually clever and absorbing." — Chloe Green, Festival Director, Thought Bubble Comic Con

Festival Director, Thought Bubble Comic Con "Fun, insightful, off the beaten track, resonant, meaningful, original and skilful. Would match a Coldcut sound track. ;)" — Matt Black, Coldcut & Co-Founder Ninja Tune

Coldcut & Co-Founder Ninja Tune "I was too young to go out raving in the 90s, so I soaked up club culture via things like 2000ad and characters like Milton and Bradley, or through artists like Jamie Hewlett or Robert Bliss, and writers like Peter Milligan. The link between club culture and UK comics was such that 2000ad even had their own club column, so UK comic book culture will always be inextricably linked to the broader outsider dance music phenomenon that I've devoted my life to. Acid Box feels like a long-overdue return to that tradition, and it's a really fun read."— Man Power , DJ & Producer

, DJ & Producer "A welcome depiction of the transcendental nature of electronic music culture where transformation is always possible and hope is carried by the poetry of sound." — Justin Robertson, DJ,

DJ, "If you missed the '90s rave scene, or forgot what all the fuss was about, you need ACID BOX. It's part time-travel treatise of a cultural phenomenon, and part personal journey—as a club scenster with nothing to lose tries to save her brother and their new found family from an early death." —Shelly Bond

Like most of the projects run by Sara Kenney's Wowbagger Productions, Acid Box has a participatory arts element. The team worked with 20 young adults from the UK, India, Kenya and South Africa to explore the history, science themes and art within the story. The young people who took part in the Acid Box workshops spoke to Karen Berger and Shelly Bond, astronomer Dr Tana Joseph, the nominatively determined neuropsychopharmacologist Professor David Nutt, musician Gemmy, teacher/researcher Professor Divya Jindal-Snape, artist Karrie Fransman, music journalist Joe Muggs, Trainspotting's Irvine Welsh, psychologist Dr Suzi Gage, Rhiannon Griffiths, Lucy Sullivan, chemist Prof Stephen Husbands, Katy Porter, Toya Delazy, Jeremy Deller, and many more. These considerations inspired the young people to create comics and articles, which are included at the back of Acid Box. From sober raving, time travel, chemistry and climate change to the use of MDMA for therapeutics, their work showcases a range of stunning creative responses to our conversations.

"Now more than ever, it's vital that artists and scientists team up to collaborate," said Sara Kenney. "The future depends on it."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!