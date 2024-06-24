Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Power, amanda waller, Dreamer, jay nakamura

No Future For Dreamer & Jay Nakamura? Absolute Power Spoilers

Dreamer has been tasked by Amanda Waller to take down the rogue Jay Nakamura, in the new Absolute Ground Zero opening issue...

Article Summary Absolute Power Ground Zero #1 launches with Dreamer vs. Jay Nakamura.

Conflict may arise as Dreamer's abilities counter Jay's powers.

Jay Nakamura's fate hangs as he's imprisoned in Gamorra.

Major DC event with work by Waid, Williamson, Maines, Zdarsky.

Milas Faemorrigan tweeted this morning, "alright bleeding cool its time to post spoilers. i need to see jay nakamura before i die". I guess I have a role now… "JESUS i keep forgetting youre on here!" Sorry, Milas, me too. Well, it's all down to Absolute Power Ground Zero out this Tuesday as an anthology lead in to the new event series. And there is plenty of Jay Nakamura in the preview that Jude posted.

With Dreamer tasked by Amanda Waller to take down the rogue Jay Nakamura, Jonathan Kent's boyfriend and son of the deposed Gamorran president now that Waller has set up shop on the independent island nation-state. And breathe. All spinning out of the recent Suicide Squad: Dream Team series. But what comes next? Could conflict create a new understanding, possibly romance between Dreamer and Jay?

No, not going to happen. Especially now that Dreamer's powers totally negate Jay Nakamura's phasing power. They are literally not made for each other.

So Jay is in the Gamorran slammer. Might Jonathan have a certain something to say about that? Worth causing another internatiAonal incident over? Although, if he loses his powers as well as his dad, the point might be moot….

ABSOLUTE POWER GROUND ZERO #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Mora

THE DOMINOS FALL! Written by Mark Waid, Joshua Williamson, Nicole Maines and Chip Zdarsky Art by Gleb Melnikov, Skylar Patridge and V Ken Marion As the DC Universe braces for the Absolute Power blitzkrieg, the key to capturing metahuman powers on planet Earth will at last be unlocked! Bridging the events of Batman, Superman: House of Brainiac, and Suicide Squad: Dream Team, this special oversize GROUND ZERO issue brings Waller's total dominance to the doorsteps of the world's finest heroes…using the combined might of FAILSAFE, BRAINIAC QUEEN, and the SUICIDE SQUAD to do it! Witness years of storytelling culminate, brought to you by Absolute Power series architect MARK WAID and the masterminds behind the trinity of evil, CHIP ZDARSKY, NICOLE MAINES, and JOSHUA WILLIAMSON! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 06/25/2024

