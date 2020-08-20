No, X-Factor Is Not Cancelled With #4 – #5 Will Return In December

We always scour the solicitations looking for new comic books but also to see which ones have come to a natural – or unnatural end. DC Comics generally make it easy adding a FINAL ISSUE on the end – though that went a little weird this month with Aquaman. Marvel Comics seems to try and hide them, with stealth cancellations, suddenly the comic has gone missing from one month and now readers have been trained to presume that a missing Marvel issue means the comic book has been cancelled. And so it is with X-Factor, by Leah Williams and Carlos E. Gomez which has a #4 solicited for October but there is no #5 in the November 2020 Marvel solicitations. Cure the usual panic, especially as the series had only recently launched – even with the pandemic interrupting it.

Bleeding Cool has asked about after receiving a number of e-mails about the series, which seemed to hit really big earlier this year. And we can confirm that, yes, it is just skipping a month while other Xbooks double up for the month for the big X Of Swords event starting to kick off in the Marvel titles right now, and into November for its inevitable conclusion.

X-Factor #5 will return in December. X-Factor #4 is currently scheduled for September 30th, so it may be quite some time until a fifth issue… over two months between issues. Here's a look

X-FACTOR #4 XOS

MARVEL COMICS

JUL200590

(W) Leah Williams (A) Carlos E. Gomez (CA) Ivan Shavrin

X OF SWORDS – CHAPTER 2

Death and rebirth. Corruption. A dark discovery.

Rated T+In Shops: Sep 30, 2020

SRP: $4.99

Out in ten days and then… a bit of a wait. Sorry. Lots of other X-Men books to help fill the gap, of course. Everyone gets a sword.