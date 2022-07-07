Non-Downloadable Items for Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #3 Revealed

A lot of Fortnite players have been wondering lately: what are these weird paper books with pictures in them featuring the characters from those Marvel movies that are crossing over with Fortnite? These are called "comics," and they're sort of the old-school, analog version of video games that, along with most of their readers, are from the 1900s. And believe it or not, there are a lot of similarities between the two. Just like Fortnite attempts to bilk its players for as much money as possible with zillions of microtransactions, comics do the same thing. But instead of offering useless downloadable items in exchange for real-life money, comics offer something equally as useless but at the very least tangible: variant covers. And now, Marvel Comics has revealed all of the covers for the upcoming Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #3.

And we're going to show them to you! But first, you have to read this press release:

Fortnite and Marvel heroes are currently fighting alongside each other to save both their universes from total annihilation in the pages of FORTNITE X MARVEL ZERO WAR, a new limited comic series written by Christos Gage and Epic Games' Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard and drawn by artist Sergio Davíla. Fans who witnessed last month's explosive debut issue and are gearing up for the second issue next week can now check out all six covers of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #3, on sale August 17! FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #3 will see the hunt for the Zero Shard continue into the Savage Land. Artists Francis Leinil Yu, Peach Momoko, and Ron Lim have brought the upcoming battle to life while artists Frank Cho and Carlos Pacheco depict exciting new Fortnite team ups with Storm, Hawkeye, and more! Plus, Derrick Chew delivers a romantic piece of one of Marvel's most iconic couples, Rogue and Gambit, who debuted on the Fortnite Island earlier this year! Each first print issue (physical copies only) of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR contains a redeemable code to unlock a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite! Digital single-issue comic book purchases of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR do not include any redeemable codes for Fortnite in-game bonus rewards. Here are the in-game items Marvel and Fortnite fans can look forward to unlocking in the coming months: FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #2 – Stark Seven Wrap – Exclusive to comic buyers for over 2 months!

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #3 – Adamantium Claws Pickaxe – Exclusive to comic buyers for a limited time!

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #4 – New FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Spray – Exclusive to comic buyers!

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #5 – New FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Loading Screen – Exclusive to comic buyers!

Plus any fan who redeems all five codes (physical copies only) will receive a new bonus FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR Outfit!

You know what they say about Fortnite players and Marvel Comics readers: there's one born every minute! Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #3 hits stores on August 17th, true believers! Check out the covers below.

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #3 (OF 5)

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE & DONALD MUSTARD

Art by SERGIO DÁVILA

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU & SUNNY GHO

Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW

Variant Cover by FRANK CHO

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by CARLOS PACHECO, RAFAEL FONTERIZ & JESUS ABURTOV

Variant Cover by RON LIM & ISRAEL SILVA

On Sale 8/17