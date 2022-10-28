Norman Saunders' Strange Stories from Another World #4, at Auction

We've talked recently about Norman Saunders' iconic eyeball cover for Fawcett's Worlds of Fear #10, and the cover of Strange Stories from Another World #4 from Fawcett is another Saunders classic. Saunders is best remembered for his pulp magazine covers for a variety of publishers, but he also painted over 100 comic book covers, primarily for publishers Fawcett and Ziff-Davis. Many of these are ridiculously underappreciated, but there's a noteworthy, atmospheric and foreboding Pre-Code Horror cover by Saunders on Strange Stories from Another World #4 (Fawcett Publications, 1952) CGC FN+ 6.5 Off-white pages up for auction in the 2022 October 27 – 28 Halloween Pre-Code Horror and Crime Comics Showcase Auction #40207 at Heritage Auctions.

Saunders had gotten his start at Fawcett 1928-1934 working as a staff artist on Captain Billy's Whiz Bang, Modern Mechanix, and other titles. Saunders then became a prolific cover artist for pulps until the onset of WWII. After the war, Saunders adjusted to the shifting mass-market publishing scene with work for comics and paperback publishers among others. The cover of Strange Stories from Another World #4 is based on the interior story Monsters of the Mind written by William Woolfolk and drawn by Bob McCarty. While the interior story isn't about an undead creature as the cover suggests, one can see why Saunders might have made that choice based on a description of this tale. A man is relentlessly pursued by alien creatures of unknown origin that only he can see. When they finally catch up to him, he becomes one of them.

It's a spooky little tale transformed into something special on the cover by Saunders, and there's a copy of Strange Stories from Another World #4 (Fawcett Publications, 1952) CGC FN+ 6.5 Off-white pages up for auction in the 2022 October 27 – 28 Halloween Pre-Code Horror and Crime Comics Showcase Auction #40207 at Heritage Auctions. If you've never bid at Heritage Auctions before, you can get further information, you can check out their FAQ on the bidding process and related matters.

Strange Stories from Another World #4 (Fawcett Publications, 1952) CGC FN+ 6.5 Off-white pages. Painted zombie cover by Norman Saunders. Overstreet 2022 FN 6.0 value = $150; VF 8.0 value = $315. CGC census 10/22: 2 in 6.5, 16 higher.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.