Now Bad Idea Comics Bans Readers Over Counterfeit Bad Idea Pins

Bad Idea Comics has previously banned retailers who broke its rules about selling comics for over cover price, or multiple copies. Now it is banning its own readers, for sending in forged First Customer Pins given to the first person who buys the first issue of one of their comic books at each store. These pins have been revealed as making readers eligible for send away exclusive comic books, and have become rather valuable as a result. But valuable enough to counterfeit?

These were both sent to BAD IDEA HQ. But only one of them is an authentic MONSTER KILL SQUAD First Customer Pin produced by BAD IDEA Labs. The other is a dirty fake, thrust into the heart of BAD IDEA by its very fans in an incredible but futile deception. You see, beyond the custom pantone gold coloring and the unique epigraph inscription on each edition of the First Customer Pin, we have integrated several layers of microtrace and microprint anti-counterfeit technology. Which means we can tell. And we will catch you. While we applaud the reckless impudence of the act we lament the foolishness of sending us your full contact details too. No matter, steps have already been taken.

The offending parties are hereby banned from partaking in any future BAD IDEA redemptions, mail-ins, send aways, contests and any and all such programs. Any future attempts to participate will result in the forfeiture of any items sent to BAD IDEA. Any endeavor to circumvent this ruling will result in the loss of any items sent to BAD IDEA and the immediate banning of any individual involved in an attempt at circumvention. The offending parties, local BAD IDEA Destination Stores have been made aware of these events and have all agreed to ban said parties from purchasing any BAD IDEA related product from their establishments. These bans are immediate and permanent.

*** WEREWOLF ***

Written by PETER MILLIGAN

Art by ROBERT GILL

Colors by ANDREW DALHOUSE

Cover by LEWIS LAROSA with DIEGO RODRIGUEZ

BELLY-BURSTING ONE SHOT | 48 PGS. | NO ADS

EXCLUSIVELY FOR BAD IDEA FIRST CUSTOMER PIN HOLDERS

*** RETIREMENT PLAN ***

Written by MATT KINDT

Art by JUAN JOSÉ RYP

Colors by ANDREW DALHOUSE

Cover by KLAUS JANSON

OVER-SIZED, ULTRA-VIOLENT ONE SHOT | 40 PGS. | NO ADS

EXCLUSIVELY FOR BAD IDEA FIRST CUSTOMER PIN HOLDERS

Redemption Instructions:

If you have a First Customer Pin, you may redeem one copy of either WEREWOLF or RETIREMENT PLAN (also mucho bragging rights) from BAD IDEA. To redeem a copy of each comic, you must send TWO First Customer Pins. We will not accept redemptions of more than one copy of either comic per person. Simply send us your First Customer Pin(s), a check or money order (made payable to "Cincinnati Kid LLC") for $9.99 for each comic to cover shipping and handling ($29.99 each if you are international) and the following information: – Full Name

– Full Address (this is where we will send your comic)

– Whether you want a copy of WEREWOLF, RETIREMENT PLAN or both (two pins for both)

– E-mail address

– Phone number to this address: Bad Idea

5455 S Fort Apache Rd

Suite 108-154

Las Vegas, NV 89148-6416