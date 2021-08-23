Now Z2 Comics Signs Up With Lunar Distribution Too

Z2 Comics is following Scout Comics, Ahoy Comics and DC Comics in being distributed by online comics retailer-turned-comocs distributor Lunar Distribution. CEO and publisher Josh Frankel says "As we have grown, we have been actively considering all avenues for stores to carry our product; beginning with our move to Simon & Schuster for the book trade and the announcement of our direct sales channel. I have long admired Christina and Cameron's incredibly sophisticated mail order business, so it was no surprise when they moved into distribution and managed to land some incredible publishing partners. We are thrilled to be in such good company, and to put our products in such good hands." Lunar Distribution co-owner Christina Merkler says "We are very happy to add Z2 to the Lunar family and look forward to continued growth with our new publishing partner."

Starting with the company's November releases, books are made available to retailers to order through Lunar Distribution at a flat 50% discount, alongside Diamond Comic Distributors and Simon & Schuster, as well as direct from Z2. Additionally, Z2 will offer its September and October titles on FOC through Lunar Distribution in the coming weeks. "Since I started at Z2, I have been in constant awe of the steady growth the team here has been able to accomplish. As we look forward to opportunities for further growth, I am most excited about are with comic shops and their customers" says Z2's director of retail sales Devin Funches. "The team at Lunar has proven to be a trustworthy partner for both publishers and retailers in the time they have been in business, and their rapid expansion is a testament to that. We are thrilled to partner with them to offer our products at a competitive discount and expert shipping capabilities."

