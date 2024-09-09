Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged:

Officially Announced – Marvel Vs Capcom Variant Covers By Bengus

Bleeding Cool told you in December a number of Marvel titles will be published with Marvel Vs Capcom variant covers by the artist Bengus

Bleeding Cool told you this a week ago, but it has now been officially announced. To accompany the release of Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics by Capcom on Steam on Thursday, and an original comic book, created by Marvel, to accompany the physical release of the game in December, a number of Marvel Comics titles will be published with Marvel Vs Capcom variant covers that month by the artist Bengus, the Japanese artist known for being one of Capcom's most famous main designers from the company's early days. Including character art for Street Fighter, and being the main illustrator for Super Street Fighter II, Darkstalkers and Street Fighter Alpha. Now we have the full list and covers.

"Known for its innovative gaming mechanics and memorable music, the epic crossover between Marvel and Capcom is also fondly remembered for designer Bengus' iconic art style. Now, Bengus' timeless depictions of Marvel characters grace the current comic book titles they're either headlining or being featured in."

On Sale 12/4

ALL-NEW VENOM #1 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

AVENGERS #21 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

INFINITY WATCH #1 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

WOLVERINE #4 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

X-MEN #8 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

On Sale 12/11

UNCANNY X-MEN #7 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

On Sale 12/18

CAPTAIN AMERICA #16 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

FANTASTIC FOUR #27 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

X-MEN #9 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

On Sale 12/25

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #64 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

IRON MAN #3 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics will contain X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Super-Heroes vs. Street Fighter, Marvel vs. Capcom and Marvel vs. Capcom 2, and The Punisher, available on Steam, PlayStation PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

The physical release of MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics will come with an exclusive comic book with an original storyline and art. These are limited in quantity and only for the physical versions on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, so pre-order now! — Marvel vs. Capcom (@marvelvscapcom) August 27, 2024 Show Full Tweet

