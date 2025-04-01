Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: chip zdarsky, Secret Wars

Marvel to Publish Our Secret Wars in New Captain America Comic

Marvel to publish Our Secret Wars in new Captain America comic book from Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti in July.

Article Summary Chip Zdarsky's new Captain America series launches with Our Secret Wars storyline.

Set after Steve Rogers' ice suspension, revealing hidden legacy secrets.

Steve faces new threats as Victor Von Doom rises in Latveria.

Valerio Schiti and Frank Martin deliver stunning art for the series.

Chip Zdarsky announced his new Captain America #1 series himself during Marvel's ComicsPro presentation back in February. Drawn by Valerio Schiti, we now find a little more. With this cover, we get the word that the first storyline is called Our Secret Wars, with all of the baggage that brings

"The upcoming run opens with an adventure set just after Steve Rogers emerged from frozen suspended animation, but before he joined the Avengers. Returning to this pivotal moment in Marvel Comics history will reveal developments that will forever alter how the world views Captain America's legacy. Following this game-changing arc, the series will shift to the present-day where Captain America will deal with a new threat tied to this earlier secret conflict. "Out of the ice and into the fire! While Captain America slumbered in ice, the world changed—for better and for worse. He awakens to a reality where battles are fought in the shadows through secrets and subterfuge, and villains aren't so easy to identify. When a fledgling dictator named Victor Von Doom conquers Latveria, Steve faces a critical decision: adapt to a new kind of warfare, or forge his own path? And what will the choice he makes in the past mean for his future? "I've been a massive Captain America fan for decades. I loved writing the grizzled, older Cap in Avengers: Twilight, so getting to write the actual CAPTAIN AMERICA title feels like a dream!" Zdarsky shared. "We're exploring Cap's early days in the modern era with a twist that I think is going to really surprise readers! I'm pretty excited to get this out there in the world, especially with Valerio and Frank's amazing art!" "Chip's script is so clever and compelling that I'm sure readers will be dragged with us inside Steve's heart and soul," Schiti added. "He's a man that became the living embodiment of truth, justice and freedom. He fought a war against Nazism, 'died' in that war, and came back to life to do his duty and fight again. That's a lot of pressure, and if you do the math, he's only in this late twenties in the era we're exploring!"

CAPTAIN AMERICA #1

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Colors by FRANK MARTIN

Cover by BEN HARVEY

On Sale 7/2

