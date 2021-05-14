Old Man Cable Returns From Al Ewing and Bob Quinn in August 2021

Cable #12 may signal the end of the current storyline in Krakoa, but in August the series will get a reboot and the return of Old Man Cable. Or as he used to be referred to as… Cable. And it looks like that rather than being part of the Krakoan storyline, it will be tying in with Guardians Of The Galaxy's Last Annihilation storyline also written by Ewing. Might SWORD also want to play?

Because AIPT got a PR exclusive first look at Cable: Reloaded #1, a "Last Annihilation" tie-in coming out this August. Written by Al Ewing with art by Bob Quinn, we have the return of the adult Cable to Marvel continuity. Killed by his younger self, a version of his older self has been seen in the current series, hanging around infernal realms,

They also state that this new Cable: Reloaded series will take place two months after the end of Cable #12 as part of the Hellfire Gala.

Al Ewing is quoted as saying "Cable Reloaded gives me and Bob a chance to explore Marvel's other man out of time in his natural element – a high-octane action-fest with a few old and new friends. To help defeat the 'Last Annihilation,' Cable and his team will be taking on some long-unseen X-foes, man to man and quite literally face to face…"

THE BIG GUN IS BACK! It's a new era, in a new galaxy, that's under siege from a deadly new threat…but you can still rely on one man. Cable is locked, loaded, and landing on the deadliest planet in X-history – to steal the ultimate weapon…and stop the LAST ANNIHILATION! CABLE: RELOADED #1

Writer: AL EWING

Artist: BOB QUINN

Cover by Stefano Caselli and Israel Silva

But what will this mean for Kid Cable? And any chance he might meet up with Corsair while he's out there?