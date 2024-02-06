Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Dan Watters, One Hand, ram v, Six Fingers

One Hand & Six Fingers, A New Shared Universe From Image Comics

Ram V & Laurence Campbell's The One Hand and Dan Watters & Sumit Kumar's The Six Fingers, a New Shared Universe from Image Comics

Article Summary Ram V & Dan Watters launch a shared universe in Image Comics' The One Hand & The Six Fingers.

Each series contains clues & Easter eggs for the other, enhancing the joined narrative experience.

Unannounced overship variant and exclusive retailer variants add collectible intrigue.

The immersive miniseries offer a mix of murder mystery and dark futuristic metropolis vibes.

Bleeding Cool previously reported, regarding a couple of upcoming titles, "Ram V has a new series, The One Hand, with artist Laurence Campbell and Lee Loughridge planned for February from Image Comics. And so does Dan Watters with The Six Fingers with Sumit Kumar and Lee Loughridge. Sumit drew These Savage Shores, written by Ram V, and Lee Loughridge coloured Detective Comics written by both Dan and Ram. Bleeding Cool has gone a look at these covers, and it seems they may well be planning some kind of… convergence? Crossover? Co-publication? Sharing cover styles, colourists, title format… and a name, Neo Novana. The detective star of The One Hand has the same name as the city location in The Six Fingers. What is going on?"

I now understand that as part of a retailer call with Ram V to talk about his upcoming Dawnrunner series at Dark Horse, he confirmed that both The One Hand, and The Six Fingers are indeed from a shared world, and while they can be read separately, each will continue clues and easter eggs for the other, creating a complete experience when read together. And additionally, there is a surprise overship variant being sent to retailers, which has not yet been seen or announced yet, as well as three unseen companion retailer exclusive variants.

Big Time Collectibles – Dan Quintana covers

NOMASS Comics – Jason Shawn Alexander covers

ECGCE/Scotts – Javi Fernandez covers

ONE HAND #1 (OF 5) CVR A CAMPBELL & LOUGHRIDGE

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230427

(W) Ram V. (CA) Tom Muller (A/CA) Laurence Campbell, Lee Loughridge

Mini-Series Premiere. Neo Novena detective Ari Nasser is about to retire with an enviable record, until a brutal murder occurs, bearing all the hallmarks of the "One Hand Killer"… which should be impossible, since Ari already put him away not once, but twice in the years before. What follows is a deadly cat-and-mouse game as Ari pursues his quarry down the rain-soaked streets of Neo Novena. Ari will stop at nothing to unravel the secrets and ciphers of this case, but each revelation only leads further into the dark heart of his future-metropolis and Ari's own beleaguered soul. Grippingly written by award-winning writer Ram V with hauntingly atmospheric art and covers by Laurence Campbell and Lee Loughridge, One Hand is a miniseries that will keep you guessing until the very end.In Shops: Feb 07, 2024 SRP: $3.99 SIX FINGERS #1 (OF 5) CVR A LOUGHRIDGE MULLER

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230430

(W) Dan Watters (A) Sumit Kumar (CA) Tom Muller (A/CA) Lee Loughridge

Mini-Series Premiere. Neo Novena archaeology student Johannes Vale has always been so very in control of his life. But when he commits a brutal murder using the M.O. of a historic and notorious serial killer, everything begins to spiral out of control… primarily as Johannes doesn't remember doing it. What follows is a deadly cat-and-mouse game as Johannes seeks refuge in the rain-soaked streets of Neo Novena. He will stop at nothing to unravel the secrets and ciphers of what he did and why he did it; but each revelation only leads further into the dark heart of his future-metropolis and Johannes' own heartbroken soul. Grippingly written by writer Dan Watter with hauntingly atmospheric art and covers by Sumit Kumar and Lee Loughridge, Six Finger is a miniseries that will keep you on the edge until the very end.In Shops: Feb 21, 2024 SRP: $3.99

ONE HAND #2 (OF 5) CVR A CAMPBELL LOUGHRIDGE MULLER (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JAN240390

(W) Ram V. (CA) Tom Muller (A/CA) Laurence Campbell, Lee Loughridge

The Hit Miniseries Continues! The search for the elusive One Hand killer widens as a case that detective Ari Nassar thought long-buried resurfaces. But there are patterns everywhere, and when one leads Ari to a mind-blowing art opening, the results are explosive!In Shops: Mar 13, 2024 SRP: $3.99 SIX FINGERS #2 (OF 5) CVR A KUMAR LOUGHRIDGE MULLER (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JAN240398

(W) Dan Watters (CA) Tom Muller (A/CA) Lee Loughridge, Sumit Kumar

The Hit Miniseries Continues! As the notorious One Hand murders escalate, Johannes Vale's life is falling apart. But as he attempts to seize control of what's happening to him, he begins to fear an outside force at play. What is this invisible power wreaking havoc with his life? And what does it want?In Shops: Mar 27, 2024 SRP: $3.99



ONE HAND #3 (OF 5) CVR A CAMPBELL LOUGHRIDGE MULLER (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB240469

(W) Ram V. (CA) Tom Muller (A/CA) Laurence Campbell, Lee Loughridge

THE HIT MINISERIES CONTINUES! As the mysteries of the new One Hand Killer deepen, Detective Ari Nassar is starting to see connections everywhere. The walls are closing in as his prior arrests are questioned…and yet, why does he think the only person who call help is Odell Watts, the man Ari put away years ago for the very same crimes? Grippingly written by award-winning writer RAM V (The Many Deaths of Laila Starr, Swamp Thing) with hauntingly atmospheric art and covers by LAURENCE CAMPBELL (Old Haunts , BPRD: Hell on Earth) and LEE LOUGHRIDGE (DEADLY CLASS), THE ONE HAND is a miniseries that will keep you guessing until the very end. For fans of Blade Runner, Ghost in the Shell, and Black Mirror.In Shops: Apr 03, 2024 SRP: $3.99 SIX FINGERS #3 (OF 5) CVR A KUMAR LOUGHRIDGE MULLER (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB240474

(W) Dan Watters (CA) Tom Muller (A/CA) Lee Loughridge, Sumit Kumar

THE HIT MINISERIES CONTINUES! After an ill-advised attempt to "consult" with the convicted serial killer Odell Watts, Johannes Vale gets an unexpected offer of help in his twisted odyssey from none other than the avant-garde artist Ada Avanax! Grippingly written by writer DAN WATTERS (HOME SICK PILOTS, Loki) with hauntingly atmospheric art and covers by SUMIT KUMAR (Man-Bat, These Savage Shores ) and LEE LOUGHRIDGE (DEADLY CLASS), THE SIX FINGERS is a miniseries that will keep you on the edge until the very end. For fans of Blade Runner, Ghost in the Shell, and Black Mirror.In Shops: Apr 24, 2024 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!