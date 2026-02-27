Posted in: Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: A Ghost Arm Made Of Angry Ghosts, Canticle Of Lost Souls, graphic novels, halloween, Haunted Comic Club, Moon Deer

Oni Press Launches Spooky Creator-Owned Graphic Novels For Hallowe'en

Oni Press is launching graphic novels A Ghost Arm Made Of Angry Ghosts, Haunted Comic Club, Canticle Of Lost Souls & Moon Deer for Halloween

Article Summary Oni Press unveils four new creator-owned graphic novels for Halloween 2026 with supernatural themes

A Ghost Arm Made Of Angry Ghosts dives into ’90s D.C. punk, murder mysteries, and supernatural angst

Haunted Comic Club offers a middle-grade story of ghost legends, friendship, and making comics

New releases Canticle Of Lost Souls and Moon Deer mix dark fantasy, cosmic chases, and haunting art

Oni Press is launching a whole host of spooky-sounding graphic novels for later in the year, A Ghost Arm Made Of Angry Ghosts, Haunted Comic Club, Canticle Of Lost Souls and Moon Deer. All creator-owned (not creator-driven), and all for Halloween 2026…. take a look.

A GHOST ARM MADE OF ANGRY GHOSTS HC

WRITTEN BY OLIVER MERTZ

ART & COVER BY ALEX DIOTTO

From writer and colorist extraordinaire Oliver Mertz (The Monuments, First Law of Mad Science) and acclaimed artist Alex Diotto (Youth, Indigo Children) comes a weird tale of conspiracy, faded superheroics, and suburban angst in ʼ90s Washington, D.C.

Sixteen-year-old Ari Ackerman just witnessed a murder. Or two. Or maybe he didn't. He's not quite sure. What he does know is that he loves the Washington, D.C., punk scene and is trying very hard to process the perpetual impending death (and frequent resurrections) of his cancer-stricken father. Ari's best friend, Maya Meng , just wants to hang out and go see Jawbox play at the Black Cat. But sadly, an escalating series of unexplained deaths can really ruin a perfectly good day.

For readers who like What's the Furthest Place from Here?, Love and Rockets, David Lynch , Daniel Clowes , Seinfeld, Agatha Christie , Powers, Fugazi, and Wes Anderson , A Ghost Arm Made of Angry Ghosts is sure to evoke all the feelings that come with being an outsider, making sense of the world around you, and finding your place in it.

$29.99 | 184 PGS | FC

FOC: 8/10/2026

On Sale: 9/2/2026

WRITTEN BY ART & COVER BY From writer and colorist extraordinaire Oliver Mertz (The Monuments, First Law of Mad Science) and acclaimed artist Alex Diotto (Youth, Indigo Children) comes a weird tale of conspiracy, faded superheroics, and suburban angst in ʼ90s Washington, D.C. Sixteen-year-old Ari Ackerman just witnessed a murder. Or two. Or maybe he didn't. He's not quite sure. What he does know is that he loves the Washington, D.C., punk scene and is trying very hard to process the perpetual impending death (and frequent resurrections) of his cancer-stricken father. Ari's best friend, , just wants to hang out and go see Jawbox play at the Black Cat. But sadly, an escalating series of unexplained deaths can really ruin a perfectly good day. For readers who like What's the Furthest Place from Here?, Love and Rockets, , , Seinfeld, , Powers, Fugazi, and , A Ghost Arm Made of Angry Ghosts is sure to evoke all the feelings that come with being an outsider, making sense of the world around you, and finding your place in it. $29.99 | 184 PGS | FC FOC: 8/10/2026 On Sale: 9/2/2026 MOON DEER HC

WRITTEN & ART BY YOANN KAVEGE

From stunning emerging French cartoonist Yoann Kavege, travel the stars with Moon Deer to keep his quarry safe and complete his mission. Read this exquisitely rendered galaxy chase in English for the first time!

To keep his precious egg safe from the mysterious hunter on his trail, little Moon Deer must flee across the infinite and empty space at the risk of his life. In this mostly wordless breathtaking graphic novel, an intergalactic chase unfolds that could seal the fate of the universe—ravaged by the dreaded True Silence—where one small deer is the last thing standing between humanity and complete annihilation.

$24.99 | 208 PGS | FC

FOC: 8/31/2026

On Sale: 9/22/26

HAUNTED COMIC CLUB SC

WRITTEN BY JOSH TIERNEY

ART BY CAITLIN SOLIMAN

Eisner-nominated writer Josh Tierney (World Piece, Iris Complex) joins longtime collaborator Caitlin Soliman (Iris Complex) in this spooky middle-grade graphic novel about ghosts, friendship, and making comics!

Will and Anita are two lonely tweens who find themselves alone together in the art room of the local after school club. After gushing over each other's work—Will's writing and Anita's art—the two team up to make their own comic about a local urban legend—a teen counselor who haunts the club after a tragic demise. Anita and Will research the ghost and develop their story, forming a strong friendship. But can they overcome bullies at the club and problems at home to become great friends and collaborators?

$16.99 | 228 PGS | FC

FOC: 9/14/2026

On Sale: 10/6/2026

WRITTEN BY ART BY Eisner-nominated writer Josh Tierney (World Piece, Iris Complex) joins longtime collaborator Caitlin Soliman (Iris Complex) in this spooky middle-grade graphic novel about ghosts, friendship, and making comics! Will and Anita are two lonely tweens who find themselves alone together in the art room of the local after school club. After gushing over each other's work—Will's writing and Anita's art—the two team up to make their own comic about a local urban legend—a teen counselor who haunts the club after a tragic demise. Anita and Will research the ghost and develop their story, forming a strong friendship. But can they overcome bullies at the club and problems at home to become great friends and collaborators? $16.99 | 228 PGS | FC FOC: 9/14/2026 On Sale: 10/6/2026 CANTICLE OF LOST SOULS HC

WRITTEN BY MICHELE MONTELEONE

ILLUSTRATED BY FREDDIE TANTO

COLORED BY FRANCESCO SEGALA

This dark exploration of identity and responsibility in the face of evil from Michele Monteleone (Dylan Dog) and Freddie Tanto (Ghost Stories) is an engrossing journey for fans of young adult fantasy!

Teenage orphan Leah lives in a small village a few miles away from the deadly swamp. According to local legend, in ancient times the swamp was a lake with an imposing castle at the center, until someone awoke something behind those walls that needed to be kept asleep, and the castle collapsed as the swamp took over. Now people live precariously on its borders, as the swamp spawns "things" that the Church calls Demons.

When her village's greatest hero is killed fighting off one of these monsters, leaving the shriveled, weak remnant of its evil contained in a lantern, Leah is chosen to carry the demon to the center of the swamp and cast it into the black pit. But as she journeys she'll encounter greater threats than that held tightly in her hand, and the demon raises questions about why Leah would risk her life for the village that would send her on this perilous task in the first place.

What will Leah find in the ruins of the collapsed castle and the black pit? How far do we have to travel to know ourselves?

$24.99 | 144 PGS | FC

FOC: 10/19/2026

On Sale: 11/10/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!