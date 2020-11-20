The Origin Of The First Blade Runner on Next Week's Previews Cover

Next week's Diamond Previews puts a new Blade Runner comic book series from Titan Comics on the front cover, Blade Runner Origins written by K Perkins, Mellow Brown and Mike Johnson, drawn by Fernando Bagnino, and published in February 2020.

BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #1 CVR A ARTGERM

TITAN COMICS

DEC201687

(W) K. Perkins, Mike Johnson, Mellow Brown (A) Fernando Dagnino (CA) Artgerm

Enter the world of Blade Runner: 2009 and Discover the untold origins of the Blade Runners!

A Tyrell Corporation scientist is DEAD – the victim of an apparent suicide.

But when LAPD Detective Cal is called in to investigate, he uncovers secret documents revealing a new kind of replicant and a conspiracy that could change the world.

FEATURES AN ALL-STAR CREATIVE TEAM with Titan's bestselling Blade Runner 2019 co-writer MIKE JOHNSON plus KATE PERKINS (Supergirl) and MELLOW BROWN (American Gods).In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99

The other cover is for the new Image Comics series Radiant Black by Kyle Higgins, Marcelo Costa and Becca Carey.

And the Previews Customer Order Form spotlights Marvel statues from Diamond Select, including Firestar.

RADIANT BLACK #1 CVR A CHO

IMAGE COMICS

DEC200009

(W) Kyle Higgins (A) Marcello Costa (CA) Michael Cho

For fans of INVINCIBLE and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comes a brand-new ONGOING SERIES from acclaimed writer KYLE HIGGINS (Ultraman, C.O.W.L.) and artist MARCELO COSTA that reinvents superheroes for a new generation!

Nathan Burnett has just turned thirty, and things aren't great: He's working (and failing) at two jobs, his credit card debt is piling up, and his only move… is moving back home with his parents.

But when Nathan discovers and unlocks the ethereal, cosmic RADIANT, he's given the power to radically change his fortunes!

There's just one problem: The powers don't belong to him. And the COSMIC BEINGS who created them want them back… by any means necessary. In Shops: Feb 10, 2021 SRP: $3.99