Panda Money's Hit Alter Nation: They Hide Hybrids! Continues in Print

Following the popular webisode series Alter Nation, Dark Horse Comics is continuing the series in the new graphic novel — Alter Nation: They Hide Hybrids! This graphic novel picks up right where the webseries left off, taking fans further into this imaginative world. If you haven't seen the series yet, you could still jump on into the action with this fantastic graphic novel (though you should check out the series as well)!

This graphic novel follows GK Delta — a top-secret team of cryptid-heroes dedicated to protecting humanity from extraordinary threats. But there's more to this book, as it forces out heroes to look inward as one of their teammates betrays another…

When you and your team are all that stands between humanity and certain annihilation, you must be able to trust each other no matter what. So when a teammate betrays his brother's in arms, the team is forced to fight one of their own! What's worse, what if he was right to leave? The team must confront one of their worst enemies while grappling with the fact that they may not be the heroes they think they are!

Alter Nation: They Hide Hybrids! comes from the creative team of Tim Seeley (Batman Eternal), Mike Norton (Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. 1956), colorist Allen Passalaqua (Bloodshot), and letterer Crank! (Rick and Morty). This out of this world graphic novel clocks in at 50 pages long, and also features a 12-page prequel — Alter Nation: The Mystery of the Whining Whinny. The book is due in stores on October 6, 2020. Fans can Pre-order the graphic novel from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and of course, your local comic book shop. Alter Nation: They Hide Hybrids will retail for $14.99

Will you be picking up Alter Nation: They Hide Hybrids! this October? Have you seen the animated web series yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!