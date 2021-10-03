Parachute Kids, a New Middle-Grade Graphic Novel by Betty C. Tang

Betty C. Tang is creating a debut middle-grade graphic novel, Parachute Kids, inspired by her own childhood, with three siblings who emigrate from Taiwan to California and find themselves on their own to face language and cultural barriers when their parents unexpectedly return home. Parachute Kids has been picked up by Tracy Mack at Scholastic/Graphix for publication in 2023.

Betty C. Tang is a New York Times bestseller illustrator whose work includes the Jacky Ha-Ha graphic novel series. She earned her BFA from CalArts and after a successful animation career, she is now concentrating on creating books for children. Born in Taiwan, she currently lives in Los Angeles, California.

Scholastic's Graphix imprint is the biggest publisher of English-language graphic novels in the world and is where the most popular graphic novels and the most talented creators are published, since 2005. They are the publisher of Dav Pilkey (Captain Underpants, Dog Man, and Cat Kid comic Club), Raina Telgemeier (Smile, Sisters, Guts), Kazu Kibuishi (Amulet), and Jeff Smith (BONE), among many other books for kids.The Scholastic Corporation is an American multinational publishing, education, and media company that publishes and distributes comics, books, and educational materials for schools, parents, and children. Its books are distributed through retail and online sales and through schools via reading clubs and fairs, and its comic book line Scholastic Graphix has helped to make Scholastic the biggest comic book publisher in North America. This kind of publishing extension using other brands, with graphic novels being one of many options for extending an idea is another sign of major growth in the graphic novel market in bookstores, libraries, and book fairs, as well as the greater range in content and comic book styles being published.

Betty C Tang's agent Christy Ewers at the CAT Agency brokered a two-book deal for world rights. The CAT Agency was founded in 1994 by Christina Tugeau, now led by her daughter Christy Ewers, representing represent many NYT Bestselling illustrators and award-winning authors and illustrators. Christy Ewers, has been rooted in the children's literature industry since her mother, Chris, started the agency in 1994, and joined as an agent in 2013.