Parliament Of Rooks Launches in Ablaze October 2024 Solicits

Ablaze is first off the blocks with their October 2024 solicits launching Parliament Of Rooks by Abigail Jill Harding and Richard Starkings.

And this month, it is Ablaze that is first off the blocks with their full October 2024 solicits and solicitations. And the launch of Parliament Of Rooks by Abigail Jill Harding and Richard Starkings, the existence of which was first broken by Bleeding Cool after looking through my 2023 Thought Bubble notes…. Ablaze also have "variant cover packs" collecting previous series with variant covers for each issue, Wakfu collections, box sets of graphic novels, and more.

PARLIAMENT OF ROOKS, ISSUE 1, story by Abigail Jill Harding and Richard Starkings; art by Abigail Jill Harding · SRP: $4.99 · 40 Pages · For Readers 16+ · Available October 30th

After waking from a strange dream, architect Darius Ravenscar makes plans to head to the city of Eborvik to show the princess the designs she had commissioned. However, at the masquerade ball it becomes clear that something is terribly wrong. ABLAZE is proud to present this Eisner-nominated Gothic Horror (Best Digital Comic) for the first time in print!

HE WHO FIGHTS WITH MONSTERS VARIANT COVER PACK, story by Francesco Artibani and art by Werther Dell'Edera · SRP: $19.99 · For Readers 16+ · ISBN: 9781684973668 · Available October 23rd

On All Hallows' Eve, a community struggles under the boot of the Nazi war machine when supernatural forces come to play a part in the conflict. From the artist of the bestselling Something is Killing the Children comes a Halloween tale that will send shivers down your spine. Revisit He Who Fights with Monsters or experience it for the first time with this limited edition variant cover pack featuring all 5 issues with a variety of alternate covers. Limited to 125 copies. Featuring the following covers:

#1 – Jae Lee Glow in the Dark Variant

#2 – Werther Dell'Edera Virgin Variant

#3 – Werther Dell'Edera Virgin Variant

#4 – Rapha Lobosco Variant

#5 – Werther Dell'Edera Virgin Variant

LOVECRAFT: UNKNOWN KADATH VARIANT COVER PACK, story by Florentino Florez, H.P. Lovecraft and art by Guillermo Sanna, Jacques Salomon · SRP: $21.99 · For Readers 16+ · ISBN: 978684973682 · Available October 23rd

Embrace the chilling atmosphere of the Fall season with the creeping horror and sci-fi of H.P. Lovecraft in this adaptation of his novella The Dream Quest of Unknown Kadath. Collecting all 8 issues of the ABLAZE series, this collectible cover pack offers a selection of variant covers used in the publication of this hit series – all at a special discounted price. Limited to 100 copies. Featuring the following covers:

#1 – Guillermo Sanna glow-in-the-dark variant

#2 – Gabriel Gomez Virgin Variant

#3 – Jacques Salomon Virgin Variant

#4 – Alvaro Sarraseca Virgin Variant

#5 – Jacques Salomon Virgin Variant

#6 – Guillermo Sanna Virgin Variant

#7 – Dave Acosta Variant

#8 – Carlos Nieto Variant

CHILDREN OF THE BLACK SUN VARIANT COVER PACK, story by Dario Sicchio and art by Letizia Cadonici · SRP: $15.99 · For Readers 16+ · ISBN: 9781684973699 · Available October 23rd

Embrace the chilling atmosphere of the Fall season with the creeping horror and sci-fi stylings of Children of the Black Sun. Collecting all 4 issues of the series, this collectible cover pack offers a selection of variants used in publication of this hit series, all at a specially discounted price. Limited to 100 copies. Featuring the following covers:

#1 – Aaron Campbell Homage Variant

#2 – Marco Ruby Virgin Variant

#3 – Fritz Casis Homage Variant

#4 – Fritz Casis Homas Variant

WAKFU MANGA VOLS. 1-2 COLLECTED SET, story by Azra and Tot; art by Said Sassine · SRP: $20.00 · 224 Pages (Vol. 1), 184 Pages (Vol. 2) · For Readers 12+ · ISBN: 9781684973651 · Available October 23rd

From TOT, the creator of the NETFLIX anime hit, comes this exciting new manga series! The adventures of the Brotherhood of the Tofu continue! In a story that directly follows season 2 of the Anime series. Get caught up on this quirky adventure with volumes 1-2 of the manga, collected in this special set for a special price! When Jiva captures Chibi and Grougal, she demands a ransom…the six Eliatrope Dofus! But how to obtain them is a mystery and the actual obtaining is a great quest in the making. Join Yugo, Adamai, and their friends on their adventure!

THE CIMMERIAN BOX SET STANDALONE BOX, story by Various Creators · SRP: $19.99 · For Readers 16+ · ISBN: 9781684973705 · Available October 16th

For those who've collected and those building their collections, ABLAZE is offering a unique display option for all current volumes of THE CIMMERIAN. Originally manufactured for the ABLAZE CIMMERIAN box set and featuring gorgeous art from the series, this display box houses Vol. 1-4 of the series, keeping the books safe from dust, wear, and tear while providing a beautiful display option. Includes BONUS folded poster!

TRESE BOX SET STANDALONE BOX, story by Budjette Tan and art by Kajo Baldisimo · SRP: $19.99 · For Readers 16+ · ISBN 9781684973712 · Available October 16th

For those who've collected and those building their TRESE graphic novel collection, ABLAZE is offering a handy-dandy display option for all volumes of the acclaimed supernatural action series. Originally manufactured for our box set and featuring gorgeous art from the series, this display box houses Vol. 1-6 of the series, keeping the books safe from dust, wear, and tear while providing a beautiful display option. Includes a bonus folded poster!

THE BREAKER BOX SET STANDALONE BOX, story by Jeon Geuk-Jin and art by Kamaro · SRP: $19.99 · For Readers 16+ · ISBN 9781684973729 · Available October 16th

For fans who've collected and those building their collection of THE BREAKER manhwa, ABLAZE is offering a handy-dandy display option for all volumes of the hit series display box houses Vol. 1-5 of the series, keeping the books safe from dust, wear, and tear while providing a beautiful display option. Includes a bonus folded poster!

ALMOST DEAD, ISSUE 8, story by Galaxy; art by Rodrigo Zayas · SRP: $3.99 · 32 Pages · For Readers 16+ · Available October 30th

In the thrilling conclusion to Season One, Sara and her companions finally breach the heart of New York City, aided by an unlikely ally. With her determination to find her younger brother unwavering, Sara's newfound guide leads the group through perilous and unconventional routes, navigating the city's infested streets and alleys. Unwittingly separated amidst the chaos, Sara presses on while an enigmatic figure lurks in the shadows, trailing the other half of the group. As they grapple with the imminent threat of the infected populace and the shadows that lurk in the periphery, their bond is tested like never before. And as the past converges with the present, their journey culminates in a breathtaking finale that will leave readers on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this gripping saga.

ZOMBIE MAKEOUT CLUB VOL. 3, story and art by Peter Richardson · SRP: $9.99 · 168 Pages · For Readers 16+ · ISBN: 9781684973576 · Available January 15, 2025

As a high school girl brought back from the dead, Yume is struggling to make connections with the living. She battles both loneliness and anxiety as she attempts to affirm her will to live during her second chance at life. Meanwhile, a serial killer known as the "Gasmask Cupid" is stalking Yume's neighborhood; murdering people who fall in love. DEATHKISS is the newest arc in the ZMC story.

