Patrick Gleason Puts Webhead Into Amazing Spider-Man #83 (Spoilers)

When Patrick Gleason drew the cover to Amazing Spider-Man #55, he may not have realised that it as a design it will probably outlast him. Indeed, since then, he has made quite a cottage industry of these web-sketched headshots of characters, both as variants for Marvel Comics titles as well as for his own studio, sold direct to collectors.

But in today's Amazing Spider-Man #83, Patrick Gleason writes and draws Spider-Man for the first time together and, creating a hallucinatory event for Peter Parker, suffering the effects of radiation poisoning, and overcoming the effects of his own Spider-Sense, creates a fiction for himself as a young boy and sees, through the window at night, something rather sinister.

The webhead Spider-Man, no longer a cover, now an actual part of Spider-Man's story, at least how he experiences it in this issue. Including the little spider herself, spinning her Spider-Man out of her webs.

Even solidifying the webhead Spider-Man, just as we would see in subsequent Webhead variant covers.

Will we find a way to return to the Webhead Spider-Man in future Spider-Man comic books? Or is this a one-shot deal for Patrick? Maybe there might be some other webhead versions of various comic book characters who might also fandy such an experience in upcoming titles…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #83

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210806

(W) Patrick Gleason (A) Patrick Gleason (CA) Arthur Adams

• The creator behind the biggest cover in the last decade is going to show you what he can do with one of the biggest Spider-Moments in decades, as Patrick Gleason writes and draws this issue.

• The Web-Head is facing unbeatable odds again. Can he rise to the occasion and save the day?

RATED T+ In Shops: Dec 29, 2021 SRP: $3.99