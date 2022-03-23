Peach Momoko's Marvel Comics Momokoverse Expands This Summer

Today sees the publication of Demon Days: Blood Feud, the final chapter in Japanese comic book and cover creator Peach Momoko's series of one-shots reinterpreting the Marvel Universe along the lines of her own artistic influences and portrayals. It is what she refers to as her "Momoko-verse", a place that reimagines the company's superhero characters within the framework of Japanese folktales. And as adapted for English by Zack Davisson.

But what will follow the final Blood Feud today? Well, Marvel Comics teases Peach Momoko's future plans with the company – I guess we will find out for July or August 2022 solicitations? More Momokoverse to come…

Momoko is a Japanese illustrator who began exhibiting at US comic conventions back in 2014 and saw American publication with a couple of stories picked up by Grant Morrison when they were EIC of Heavy Metal Magazine. Since then she became the hottest cover art variant creator in the business, increasingly in demand, drawing over a dozen covers for American publishers every month, until she was picked up by Marvel Comics as an exclusive comic book creator for the publisher, as part of thaie Stormbringer programme of exclusive comic book creators.

DEMON DAYS BLOOD FEUD #1 MOMOKO VAR

JAN220840

(W) Peach Momoko (A/CA) Peach Momoko

THE FINAL CHAPTER OF THE DEMON DAYS SAGA! At the end of the road, Mariko Yashida finally meets the one who's been hunting her: a silver-clad swordswoman named Ogin, who's also Mariko's sister! Will Mariko have to cross blades with her own flesh and blood, or will Ogin's giant, green bodyguard smash Mariko to pieces first? The stakes are high and the emotions are higher in this epic conclusion to the DEMON DAYS SAGA by STORMBREAKER PEACH MOMOKO! ONE-SHOT / RATED T+ In Shops: Mar 23, 2022 SRP: $4.99