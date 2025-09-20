Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Cry Out Loud, graphic novel, penguin books, Witches of Brooklyn: Curse and Reverse, young adult

Penguin Books Announces Two YA Graphic Novels for Halloween

Penguin Books announced two YA graphic novels for Halloween: Witches of Brooklyn: Curse and Reverse, and Cry Out Loud.

Witches of Brooklyn: Curse and Reverse brings back Effie for a witchy middle-grade adventure in book five.

Cry Out Loud is a YA horror graphic novel set in Ireland with banshees, cults, and a time-traveling lighthouse.

Both graphic novels promise spooky, atmospheric reads perfect for fans of magical and chilling stories.

Penguin Books has announced two Young Adult graphic novels for Halloween as part of their celebration of the spooky season: the graphic novel adaptation of the popular Witches of Brooklyn YA series and the LGBTQ YA horror graphic novel Cry Out Loud.

Witches of Brooklyn: Curse and Reverse

by Sophie Escabasse

On sale 9th September

Everyone's favorite Brooklyn witch is back! Sophie Escabasse's beloved graphic novel series, Witches of Brooklyn, returns with book five: WITCHES OF BROOKLYN: CURSE AND REVERSE. Being a teenager is hard — and twelve-year-old Effie's about to find that out for herself! When a witch targets the emotions of teenagers, Effie and fellow witch-in-training Garrance have to go undercover as teenagers themselves—luckily it's nothing magic can't do!

The Witches of Brooklyn series is beloved, with Entertainment Weekly calling the first book "charming beyond belief". Perfect for readers who love Katie the Catsitter, this middle grade fantasy graphic novel sparkles with plenty of witchy fun, making it a perfect spooky season read!

Cry Out Loud

By Tara O'Connor

On Sale 16th September 2025

In this spine-chilling YA horror graphic novel, a rebellious Irish teen visits distant relatives, only to discover that she's to be sacrificed as part of a generational blood ritual. Now, she must confront her ancestors and break the violent cycle to save herself.

Readers who love Friday Night at Freddy's but want something a little more literary will devour CRY OUT LOUD. There is truly something for everyone in this graphic novel, including beautiful Irish landscapes, banshees, a queer romance, a dangerous cult, and a lighthouse that enables time travel when the stars align. This is the perfect creepy, atmospheric read for Halloween, one that School Library Journal gave a starred review, calling the book "a beautifully written and compassionate ­story of healing set against the horror of a brutal generational ritual."

