Penny Draws A Team Sport Graphic Novel Gets A 150,000 Print Run

Penny Draws A Team Sport graphic novel by Sara Shepard will get a 150,000 print run from Putnam in March 2024.

Sara Shepard (born April 8, 1977) is an American author. She is known for the bestselling Pretty Little Liars and The Lying Game book series, both of which have been turned into television shows on Freeform.

Sara Shepard graduated New York University with a B.S. and then an MFA in Creative Writing from Brooklyn College while she worked at Time, Inc. Custom Publishing on lifestyle magazines for corporate clients. She started ghostwriting as a freelancer in 2002 and writing her own books in 2005. Her Pretty Little Liars and The Lying Game books have both been turned into television series by ABC Family as well as the anthology web series Crown Lake.

The fifth book in the humorous, heartfelt, highly illustrated series about a girl who doodles to cope with her anxiety, from #1 New York Times bestselling author Sara Shepard. When fifth grader Penny Lowry's school announces an upcoming charity pickleball tournament, she doesn't know what to think. On the one hand, all her friends are joining the team and she doesn't want to feel left out. But on the other hand, Penny's never been particularly athletic. What if it turns out she's terrible at pickleball? What if she lets her teammates down? Things get even more stressful when a local news channel announces they'll be covering the tournament, giving Penny something new to worry about: what if she embarrasses herself on live TV? It's all a lot to handle, but luckily Penny has her right hand dog Cosmo, her best friends, and her love of drawings to get her through!

