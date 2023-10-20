Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Life House, mcm, Pete Townshend, The Who

So, Next Weekend I'll be Interviewing Pete Townshend on the MCM Stage

At MCM London in a week's time, I'll be on stage, interviewing Pete Townshend of The Who about his graphic novel Life House.

MCM London Comic Con from ReedPOP will be hitting the London ExCel Centre in a week-and-a-bit. And just dropped is the panel news from the busiest day, in one of the busiest areas of the show at one of the busiest times, the Live Stage, Saturday, from 1.30pm to 2.15pm. I'll be on stage, streaming to the world, interviewing Pete Townshend of The Who about his graphic novel Life House, with artists Max Prentis and executive Jeff Krelitz.

The graphic novel, being published through comic stores by Image Comics, was also available as part of the box set with the album that has taken a lifetime to produce. And for forty-five minutes, I'll get to talk to Pete Townshend about it all. The first 150 attendees will get a free exclusive Life House graphic novel poster, which Pete Townshend will sign afterwards.

The Live Stage is in the middle of the MCM London showfloor, open to the rest of the show, happening around it. I expect that quite a few dads with their kids walking past are going to do hilarious double-takes when they say just who is on stage. The event will also be live-streamed by Reed and Popverse… so why not give me a wave?

Pete Townshend's Life House Graphic Novel Panel

Sat, Oct 28, 2023 1:30 PM – 2:15 PM Live Stage

Join Pete Townshend and The Life House Graphic Novel team in an exclusive panel like no other moderated by Bleeding Cool Founder Rich Johnston! Live in person will be legendary musician, producer and writer, Pete Townshend (The Who's Tommy, The Iron Giant, The Age of Anxiety), Illustrator and Life House artist Max Prentis and Rockbox CEO, Jeff Krelitz to discuss the evolutionary creation of this upcoming sci-if graphic novel, which served as the basis for The Who's multi-platinum selling album, "Who's Next". ***150 lucky panel attendees will receive an exclusive Life House print to be signed by Pete, Max and Jeff immediately after the panel.***

