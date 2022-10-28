Phoenix Files #1 Launches in Zenescope January 2023 Solicits

Zenescope is publishing a trademark-challenging Phoenix Files comic book as part of their January 2023 solicits and solicitations, as well as a new Robyn Hood series, and more from their Grimm Universe with Cinderella and Inferno one-shots.

PHOENIX FILES #1 (OF 3) CVR A VITORINO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

NOV221963

NOV221964 – PHOENIX FILES #1 (OF 3) CVR B TOLIBAO – 5.99

NOV221965 – PHOENIX FILES #1 (OF 3) CVR C GARVEY – 5.99

NOV221966 – PHOENIX FILES #1 (OF 3) CVR D EL TABANAS – 5.99

(W) Joe Brusha, Dave Franchini, David Wohl (CA) Igor Vitorino

Agent Phoenix's past is shrouded in mystery. Even he doesn't know much about where his pyrokinetic powers come from. For years he's used them in the service of shadow agencies without a second thought. Now, with the help of Avril Williams, a fellow agent and witch, he's finally going to uncover the dark truth about his past.

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 5.99

GRIMM UNIV CINDERELLA FAIRY WORLD MASSACRE CVR A BARRIONUEVO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

NOV221957

NOV221958 – GRIMM UNIV CINDERELLA FAIRY WORLD MASSACRE CVR B TARRAGONA – 8.99

NOV221959 – GRIMM UNIV CINDERELLA FAIRY WORLD MASSACRE CVR C MACDONALD – 8.99

(W) Dave Franchini (CA) Al Barrionuevo

Cindy is a Serial Killer Princess on a mission…er maybe a little vacation-No. Definitely a mission. As she is now thrust, like a sword through a skull, into the Fairy World, she will stop at nothing…well almost nothingfor a bunch of fairy-related murders, but who knows-to get her friend Gerald back. Taking on a bloodthirsty and psychotic being, these fairies don't know what's coming for them. Don't miss this next chapter in Cinderella's anything but sane journey to find herself… and a raccoon.

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 8.99

GRIMM SPOTLIGHT INFERNO CVR A VITORINO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

NOV221960

NOV221961 – GRIMM SPOTLIGHT INFERNO CVR B TOLIBAO – 5.99

NOV221962 – GRIMM SPOTLIGHT INFERNO CVR C LOMOV – 5.99

(W) David Wohl, Dave Franchini (CA) Igor Vitorino

Mercy Dante is back!

From the depths of the Inferno rises the demon-hunting, ex-gun-for-hire, assassin with a conscience on a new mission for the Devil. This time around, Lucifer sends Mercy to Las Vegas, aka Sin City, where she must track down a most dangerous enemy with a personal connection to the leader of Hell, who will stop at NOTHING to remain free.

Don't miss the return of Hell's most badass soldier!

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 5.99

ROBYN HOOD DAGON #1 CVR A RIVEIRO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

NOV221967

NOV221968 – ROBYN HOOD DAGON #1 CVR B SPAY – 5.99

NOV221969 – ROBYN HOOD DAGON #1 CVR C REYES – 5.99

NOV221970 – ROBYN HOOD DAGON #1 CVR D MEGURO – 5.99

(W) Joe Brusha (CA) Riveiro

Just when it looks like Robyn might finally get some down time, new threats emerge against the citizens of New York City. Blood thirsty monsters are roaming the streets and It seems that no one is safe…not even Robyn herself.

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 5.99

GRIMM FAIRY TALES #68 CVR A VIGONTE

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

NOV221971

NOV221972 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #68 CVR B VITORINO – 3.99

NOV221973 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #68 CVR C GARVEY – 3.99

NOV221974 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #68 CVR D ABBONDANZA – 3.99

(W) Dave Franchini, Joe Brusha, Ralph Tedesco, David Wohl (CA) Geebo Vigonte

A terrible evil is rising, and now Skye and the others at Arcane Acre must race against time to stop this darkness from consuming all they hold dear. But is it already too late?!

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BELLE SCREAM OF BANSHEE CVR A VITORINO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

NOV221975

NOV221976 – BELLE SCREAM OF BANSHEE CVR B LEO MATOS – 5.99

NOV221977 – BELLE SCREAM OF BANSHEE CVR C ABBONDANZA – 5.99

NOV221978 – BELLE SCREAM OF BANSHEE CVR D IGNACIO NOE – 5.99

(W) Dave Franchini (CA) Igor Vitorino

Since she was a child, Anabelle "Belle" DiMarco has been haunted by her past. Hailing from a bloodline of beast hunters and warriors, her family has slain many enemies over the centuries. As Belle dives deeper into the depths of her legacy, she discovers that some of the blood on her family's hands is innocent. And cursed with this knowledge, Belle will take on a vengeful spirit that will open her eyes to her ancestor's tainted history and change her life forever.

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 5.99

VAN HELSING DEADLY ALCHEMY CVR A VITORINO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

NOV221979

NOV221980 – VAN HELSING DEADLY ALCHEMY CVR B RIVEIRO – 5.99

NOV221981 – VAN HELSING DEADLY ALCHEMY CVR C NOE – 5.99

NOV221982 – VAN HELSING DEADLY ALCHEMY CVR D DIPASCALE – 5.99

(W) Pat Shand (CA) Igor Vitorino

After months of dealing with the remnants and ramifications of her father's vile experiments, Liesel Van Helsing returns to the place where it all started, the laboratory of Abraham Van Helsing. Besieged by the horrors of her father's past, Liesel realizes that some pages should be left unturned.

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 5.99

GRIMM FAIRY TALES DARK BOOK GN

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

NOV221983

(W) Dave Franchini (A) Various

Skye's Odyssey is completed, but her journey is far from over. Now, with the location of Shang literally within her fingertips, she must explore the darkest corners of the Grimm Universe and discover the secrets of the mysterious book in her possession.

Collects Grimm Fairy Tales #38-50.

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 29.99

GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM JAN 2023 BRONZE EXC

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

NOV221984

NOV221985 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM JAN 2023 SILVER EXC – 20

NOV221986 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM JAN 2023 GOLD EXC – 40

NOV221987 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM JAN 2023 PLATINUM EXC – 75

(CA) Ivan Tao

Bronze Level – Character = Cinderella cover art by Ivan Tao

Requirements: Must order 3 copies of all Grimm Universe books

New Retailer Only exclusive available for purchase – LE 500- Limit of 5 per store – $15 MAP- $7.50 NET

Discount: 50% on the select Grimm Universe titles

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 15

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Comics, Solicits