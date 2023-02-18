Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker #4 Preview: Hulk in Mourning Can The Hulk get over himself and save the planet already in this preview of Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker #4?

Welcome to our preview of Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker #4! Can The Hulk get over himself and save the planet already in this preview of Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker #4? Joining me is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. But be warned, LOLtron, no trying to take over the world this time! Let's see what you have to say about the preview.

Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker #4

by Greg Pak & Manuel Garcia, cover by Carlo Pagulayan

For hundreds of years, when cataclysm strikes, the people of Sakaar have desperately sought the help of the Green Scar. But what happens when you ask the Worldbreaker to help you unbreak the world? Our young heroine Tala is about to find out – and the answer strikes deep into the heart of Bruce Banner and the monster he still believes lies within.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Feb 22, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620250800411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620250800421 – PLANET HULK: WORLDBREAKER 4 LASHLEY VARIANT – $3.99 US

